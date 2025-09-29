Stiller's Soda Review: A Near-Perfect 10 From Ben

At one point in time, a store's soda rack was filled with nothing but Coke and Pepsi products, with little room for lesser known brands to take up shelf space. What a quaint time that was, for today, there are almost too many drink options, with teas, coffees, and a slew of healthy-sounding probiotics now sharing this prime beverage real estate. Some of these products proudly carry the surname of their inventor, like Barq's, Vernors, Gosling's, and Hires, whose root beer has sadly disappeared from stores. The latest soda joining the fray and hoping to make a name for itself, leaning on its own famous one, is from the brains and whetted appetite of self-professed soda lover Ben Stiller. Yes, that Ben Stiller, the multi-hyphenate Hollywood star, who left a mark with "Reality Bites," struck a pose in "Zoolander," made the laughter rain in "Tropic Thunder," and most recently, gave a new meaning to the term "Severance," with the award-winning show. Now he's channeling his talents into the medium of carbonated beverages, and hoping you'll say 'cheers' to Stiller's Soda.

While we're sure Stiller has the best intentions with this new line of sodas, is this just another bubbly vanity product, or will it ultimately become a famous beverage, joining the likes of an iconic Arnold Palmer, Shirley Temple, or Roy Rogers? The Takeout was curious if these drinks brought the fizz or were flat on arrival. We popped open a can of all the flavors to see where the truth lies — and now the truth can be told in this 'sip & say'.