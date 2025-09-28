Step Aside, Libby's — This Superstore Makes The Best Canned Pumpkin

With autumn fast approaching, we're entering pumpkin pie season, and there are lots of canned pumpkin brands competing for shelf space in your kitchen. We here at The Takeout put together an ultimate ranking of canned pumpkin brands, with the goal of finding the best pumpkin purée out there, short of mashing up a fresh pumpkin yourself. The odds were in favor of Libby's, which has long been a famous name in pumpkin pie filling. How did it actually compare to other brands, though? Surprisingly, an underdog took the top pumpkin purée prize, and our taste test winner was Good & Gather, one of the store brands at Target.

Good & Gather offers both regular and organic pumpkin purée, and both appear to be pure pumpkin, listing no other ingredients. They're affordable, straightforward, and we found that the organic version had a slightly nutty, sugary flavor that other store brands like Libby's didn't have. On top of that, we found the texture to be extremely smooth and easy to mix. Between the two versions, the organic option is slightly pricier, with its additional "USDA Organic" verification badge, and certification by the Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association (OEFFA). The difference in taste is noticeable.