This Target Good & Gather Snack Takes The Crown For Best

Good & Gather's Buffalo-Style Chicken Dip wasn't just a hit for any old reason. Our intrepid taste tester said that it was "just as good as any homemade buffalo chicken dip I've tried." Considering just how processed store-bought products can be, that's pretty high praise. The dip can be enjoyed cold, although you can heat it up. If it's good cold, imagine how the flavors open up when it's been warmed.

That, and the Buffalo-flavored hot sauce, came through "front and center," with the signature sharpness that we always associate with wings. Plus, the tester noted that it's a versatile dip, as you can use it on nearly any vehicle, like chips, crackers, or vegetables. As you know, we're really big fans of Buffalo chicken dip at The Takeout; if you've got leftover rotisserie chicken, you can easily make the dip with it so it doesn't go to waste. But if you go straight to the Good & Gather Buffalo-Style Chicken Dip route, you can skip all the work and still enjoy something that tastes like it came from your own kitchen.