This Target Good & Gather Snack Takes The Crown For Best
We recently conducted a taste test of 12 Good & Gather snacks to determine which was our favorite. If you're not familiar with the Good & Gather product line, it's Target's in-house food brand of goods, which covers things from pantry staples like produce and eggs to packaged treats. Out of 12 items, one had to beat out the rest, and it was a savory one that would be just as perfect served at a Super Bowl party as it would be as a midnight snack after a night out.
That would be Good & Gather's Buffalo Chicken Dip, which comes in a 10-ounce package and retails for $4.79. It's made with white meat chicken, cream cheese, ranch dressing, cayenne pepper sauce, and it contains blue cheese crumbles as well (sorry to break it to you, blue cheese haters). It narrowly beat out a sweet freeze-dried fruit snack, the Good & Gather Apple, Strawberry, & Peach Freeze Dried Fruit Blend, which our taster enjoyed for some very specific qualities: texture and no added sugar.
Why we loved Good & Gather's Buffalo Chicken Dip so much
Good & Gather's Buffalo-Style Chicken Dip wasn't just a hit for any old reason. Our intrepid taste tester said that it was "just as good as any homemade buffalo chicken dip I've tried." Considering just how processed store-bought products can be, that's pretty high praise. The dip can be enjoyed cold, although you can heat it up. If it's good cold, imagine how the flavors open up when it's been warmed.
That, and the Buffalo-flavored hot sauce, came through "front and center," with the signature sharpness that we always associate with wings. Plus, the tester noted that it's a versatile dip, as you can use it on nearly any vehicle, like chips, crackers, or vegetables. As you know, we're really big fans of Buffalo chicken dip at The Takeout; if you've got leftover rotisserie chicken, you can easily make the dip with it so it doesn't go to waste. But if you go straight to the Good & Gather Buffalo-Style Chicken Dip route, you can skip all the work and still enjoy something that tastes like it came from your own kitchen.