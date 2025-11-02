The Decadent Dessert That's Made Fresh Every Day At Buc-Ee's

Since it first opened in 1982, Buc-ee's has been an institution throughout the state of Texas — and it's become even more prominent across other Southern states since expanding its reach in 2019. Among the many things that people love about the chain, one of the most notable may be the gas station's signature fudge, which is made fresh in-house, at locations in the nine states where you'll find a Buc-ee's.

Similar to Buc-ee's darn good barbecue offerings, the fudge at the Southern chain is made every day, and is widely considered a must-try item for first-time shoppers. Boxed for you on the spot, this fudge only lasts roughly ten days after it's purchased, with the general consensus being that the sooner you eat it, the better it will taste. While this might be a more difficult task if you purchase a six-pack or 12-pack of the rich treat, you'll have a hard time finding regular Buc-ee's customers or staffers who don't recommend snapping up a sample box to try as many unique flavors as possible.