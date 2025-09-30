Elevate Your Next Batch Of Corn Dogs With This Sweet And Spicy Combo

The funny thing about corn dogs is that, while they're a classic food to eat outdoors at a fair or a cookout, they were actually invented thanks to a rainy day! At least one version of them was. Pronto Pup, a hot dog stand on the beach in Oregon, started making corn dogs in the late 1930s so their customers could enjoy hot dogs in the rainy Pacific Northwest weather without worrying about the bun getting soggy. It was such a hit that Pronto Pup is around to this day, with outlets as far east as Michigan.

That said, corn dogs weren't just invented in one spot — they were an idea so good that more than one person developed them independently. Or at least, that's what the multiple corn-dog inventors would have you believe. Cozy Dogs in Springfield, Illinois, for example, claims to have semi-pioneered the corn dog in 1946, after the founder tasted a variation in Oklahoma. But Fletcher's Corny Dogs also takes credit for its creation that it started selling at the State Fair of Texas in 1942. Some even say that corn dogs were inspired by a sausage dish enjoyed by German immigrants in the Lone Star State in the 19th century. Whatever the case, the rush to "claim" the corn dog just shows how delicious — and beloved — it is.