Elevate Your Next Batch Of Corn Dogs With This Sweet And Spicy Combo
When it comes to uniquely American classics, it's hard to beat the corn dog. There's just something about cornmeal-battered hot dogs served on sticks that screams summer, county fairs, Ferris wheels, and long afternoons by the pool. But while a corn dog is great with classic toppings like ketchup and mustard (Chicagoans like former president Barack Obama and his family might not agree with ketchup on hot dogs, but corn dogs are surely a different thing, right?), there's an unlikely topping combination that can take your corn dog to the next level flavor-wise: sriracha and honey.
While this sweet and salty combo might sound strange, it works, and that's not so surprising. The combination of hot dogs and cornbread batter is already a sweet and salty fusion, so adding another, complementary layer, with sweet honey and spicy, slightly salty sriracha, plays on flavor patterns that are already there. Moreover, the kick of spice from the sriracha adds a layer of depth and sophistication, while the honey keeps it from overwhelming the dish.
How corn dogs became an American summer tradition
The funny thing about corn dogs is that, while they're a classic food to eat outdoors at a fair or a cookout, they were actually invented thanks to a rainy day! At least one version of them was. Pronto Pup, a hot dog stand on the beach in Oregon, started making corn dogs in the late 1930s so their customers could enjoy hot dogs in the rainy Pacific Northwest weather without worrying about the bun getting soggy. It was such a hit that Pronto Pup is around to this day, with outlets as far east as Michigan.
That said, corn dogs weren't just invented in one spot — they were an idea so good that more than one person developed them independently. Or at least, that's what the multiple corn-dog inventors would have you believe. Cozy Dogs in Springfield, Illinois, for example, claims to have semi-pioneered the corn dog in 1946, after the founder tasted a variation in Oklahoma. But Fletcher's Corny Dogs also takes credit for its creation that it started selling at the State Fair of Texas in 1942. Some even say that corn dogs were inspired by a sausage dish enjoyed by German immigrants in the Lone Star State in the 19th century. Whatever the case, the rush to "claim" the corn dog just shows how delicious — and beloved — it is.
Ways to enjoy corn dogs — county fair not required
While getting your corn dog fix from a food truck or a food stand is a nostalgic memory for many, and with good reason, did you know that you can also enjoy corn dogs from the comfort of your kitchen? Grocery stores across the country sell frozen corn dogs you can cook at home, including plant-based corn dogs as well as corn dog variations like Jimmy Dean's pancakes and sausage on a stick. These can be made in the oven or microwave, although air fryers are especially beloved for at-home corn dogs due to the crispy exterior they make.
On the other hand, if you're looking to grab a corn dog on the go but want something a little different from the classics, consider trying Korean corn dogs. This wildly popular variation on the American-style corn dog is best known for its puffy, textured exterior and cheese fillings alongside the traditional sausage. Gooey mozzarella cheese is the most popular kind for Korean dogs. There are some stores that stock cook-at-home Korean corn dogs for the oven or air fryer, but you can also check for stands and restaurants that sell them near you.