What's The Best Kind Of Cheese For Korean Corn Dogs?

If you haven't heard of Korean corn dogs yet, where have you been living? These viral snacks are a delightful, savory-sweet take on an American classic. You can make them in a hot second, too. Just slide a sausage or hot dog onto a stick with a block of cheese, coat the whole thing in batter, deep fry it, and top with ketchup and mustard or granulated sugar, or all three (don't knock it 'til you try it!). It's not unusual to top a Korean corndog with other unique offerings like chunky potato pieces, and the batter is usually made with wheat and rice flour instead of cornmeal, so it has a lovely silky texture. You can make a banging Korean corndog in your own kitchen, too, with just a handful of ingredients.

Cheese pulls are the name of the game here. You can go wild with the ingredients and toppings, but you always want to get the best possible cheese since it's arguably the star of the show. Whole milk mozzarella is a top-tier option for the way it melts into ooey-gooey decadence when warmed up. That's also why it's a favorite pizza topper in restaurants — the more you know! The full-fat whole milk part is very important because that's what gives it the stretch and low melting point. You also want to go for a low-moisture mozzarella. Water cooks out of the cheese while baking and a super wet cheese will leave you with a soggy corn dog.