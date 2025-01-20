What's The Best Kind Of Cheese For Korean Corn Dogs?
If you haven't heard of Korean corn dogs yet, where have you been living? These viral snacks are a delightful, savory-sweet take on an American classic. You can make them in a hot second, too. Just slide a sausage or hot dog onto a stick with a block of cheese, coat the whole thing in batter, deep fry it, and top with ketchup and mustard or granulated sugar, or all three (don't knock it 'til you try it!). It's not unusual to top a Korean corndog with other unique offerings like chunky potato pieces, and the batter is usually made with wheat and rice flour instead of cornmeal, so it has a lovely silky texture. You can make a banging Korean corndog in your own kitchen, too, with just a handful of ingredients.
Cheese pulls are the name of the game here. You can go wild with the ingredients and toppings, but you always want to get the best possible cheese since it's arguably the star of the show. Whole milk mozzarella is a top-tier option for the way it melts into ooey-gooey decadence when warmed up. That's also why it's a favorite pizza topper in restaurants — the more you know! The full-fat whole milk part is very important because that's what gives it the stretch and low melting point. You also want to go for a low-moisture mozzarella. Water cooks out of the cheese while baking and a super wet cheese will leave you with a soggy corn dog.
Other, lesser (but still damn delicious) cheeses
Even though whole milk mozzarella is the best cheese, it's not always obtainable. Maybe you live in a bit of a food desert, or perhaps your local pizzeria got in a rush order and had to buy up all the local melty cheese stock. Don't worry; even if the cheese pull isn't as picturesque, you can still make a mean Korean corndog without whole-milk mozzarella. Keep these three things in mind when making your selection: moisture content, melting point, and firmness. You want low moisture, a low melting point, and at least semi-hard cheese, so you can skewer it with that stick.
Personally, I have three favorite sub-ins. One: just a low-moisture mozzarella cheese. It doesn't have to be full-fat whole milk, although you'll lose some richness and stretch. Two: Scamorza. This slightly smoky, slightly sweet traditional Italian cheese is an easy replacement for mozzarella, though it might be even harder to get your hands on. Three: Monterey Jack. It's another mild, creamy cheese that ticks all the boxes and has a decent amount of stretch. But really, you can use any type you'd like, so let the spirit of exploration guide you. How can you go wrong with deep-fried cheese?