Can You Dry-Age Fish? Here's Which Ones You Should Be Using

There are plenty of ways to cure a fish, and many are simple enough: the pickled fish that Martha Stewart enjoys uses mostly salt and vinegar, and a quick brine needs little else besides salt and water. Dry-aging a fish is a different matter, but the difference in taste is noticeable when done by a skilled chef. When you dry-age any meat, you're letting it sit for long periods of time to intensify its flavor and its tenderness. If you do it wrong, it sits there and rots. It can be tricky to get right — should you try this at home, then?

It absolutely helps to get expert advice before you experiment with meat, so we spoke to Hidekazu Kato, the chef de cuisine at the Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono in Japan. Kato explained that dry-aging fish at home is possible, but it's risky, and you need to be cautious. According to Kato, "It's not impossible if you have an environment with low temperatures, proper humidity, and air circulation." What fish should you be using? Kato recommends sea bream and flounder as his first picks, along with tuna and yellowtail. He explains, "This is because when they're fresh, the flesh is firm, and aging them increases their umami. However, incorrect conditions can lead to decay and the growth of food poisoning bacteria."