The 3-Ingredient No-Bake Dessert Dip That Tastes Just Like Cake Batter

Since this dessert dip utilizes raw cake mix, the kind you use matters more than you might think; not just in terms of flavor, though that's a big one, but also safety. Raw flour in boxed cake mix can carry bacteria, such as E. coli, which is why you need to use a heat-treated mix. You can also heat it yourself before adding it to your dip; a quick microwave or bake session for the dry mix (about one to two minutes in the microwave, stirring every 15 seconds) should do the trick. Once that step is out of the way, the cake mix is ready to be whipped into something creamy, dippable, delicious, and that fits right in with staples such as the orange whipped cream pie.

Flavor-wise, you can match the vibe of any event, whether it's casual, upscale, a kid's party, or a birthday party. Get red velvet for something centered around adult taste buds and bring a deep, rich flavor with a hint of cocoa. Strawberry cake mix makes it fruity and pink; I've even seen it used for a gender reveal party where the result was a girl. If you're going for a nostalgic twist, Funfetti is a fan favorite for a reason; it's tasty and kid- and adult-friendly. The best part of this whole dish is the ingredients do all the work for you, without the need for any eggs or butter. Like the no-bake Oreo balls that only call for Oreos, cream cheese, and chocolate, this cake mix dip is a reminder that dessert doesn't need to be complicated to impress.