Ree Drummond Follows This Store-Bought Rule When Making Meals

The debate surrounding whether to buy things from the store or make all your food from scratch will likely never subside, but a middle ground can sometimes be found among many proficient cooks surrounding the subject. While Ina Garten believes that store-bought is fine for many things (including ice cream), Ree Drummond has expressed a slightly more nuanced take, saying that she only uses store-bought foods and ingredients when they can complement other aspects of a recipe without stealing the spotlight. Drummond explained this method in a 2023 interview with Tasting Table, saying, "The key to using store-bought items or shortcuts is limiting them to one or two per recipe and letting the whole or from-scratch ingredients lead."

This isn't particularly surprising for Drummond, who prides herself on recipes like her homemade peach ice cream and other dishes made from simple, fresh ingredients. "The point of a store-bought shortcut is to save time," she continued, "but you never want to use it at the expense of the flavor of the dish."