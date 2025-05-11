'Store-Bought Is Fine' For Ina Garten When It Comes To This Sweet Treat

While some chefs and bakers will often recommend making your dishes and their core ingredients from scratch, others aren't afraid to admit it when store-bought food gets the job done. Ina Garten, for example, has always praised pre-made foods that are just as good as their homemade counterparts. And, when it comes to ice cream, Garten believes the stuff from the store gets the job done absolutely wonderfully and should not be passed up on.

Garten's love for ice cream is well documented, as the sweet treat is among her freezer must-haves alongside bread and vodka. However, she further specified her favorite store-bought ice creams in an interview with The Kitchn that took place before the release of her cookbook entitled Barefoot Contessa, How Easy Is That? Fabulous Recipes & Easy Tips. "I love anything that has vanilla in it," she admitted, "Häagen-Dazs is amazing. Ben and Jerry's. Also, Ciao Bella makes a great vanilla ice cream." While we have our own list of favorite vanilla ice cream brands, Garten's appreciation for the packaged treat falls in line with her often-repeated slogan that "store-bought is fine!"