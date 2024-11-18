Ina Garten's Simple Must-Haves For Her Freezer

Among her three freezer staples, assumably the least shocking but most understandable is ice cream since its a product already found, kept and enjoyed frozen. In many episodes of The Barefoot Contessa, Ina would happily reach for a pint of high-quality vanilla ice cream from her freezer to delicately land a rounded scoop on top of whatever dessert she was demonstrating to make. There was even a time she created her own make-shift crème anglaise by melting store-bought ice cream to just the right consistency before drizzling it over a brioche bread pudding.

Now, bread in the freezer is a practice everyone should get behind! The best way to preserve a beautiful, crusty loaf of bread is by freezing it and Ina's method is revolutionary. She first slices the loaf into thick wedges before wrapping it all up tightly in a resealable freezer bag. Freezing the loaf in individual slices allows you to take out just what you need for a dish and continue to preserve the other slices for another time. Bonus points for placing wax paper between the slices in order to prevent them from sticking together once frozen.

Although some cocktail connoisseurs would never advise storing vodka in the freezer, Ina on the other hand proves it to be handy in some cases. Since liquor doesn't freeze solid, the idea of storing it in the freezer allows for not only the alcohol to be preserved, but it also mutes certain flavors of the alcohol, which may be a preference in creating a smoother-sipping cocktail. Alternatively, Ina once made homemade vanilla extract on her show, which required a whole lot of vodka for soaking and storing vanilla bean pods in — genius! Move over, frozen vegetables and here we come vanilla ice cream, bread and vodka!