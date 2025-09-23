The Prestigious Cheese Championship That An American Just Won For The First Time Ever

Cheesemongers are more than just connoisseurs of curds. They possess intricate knowledge of the food, far beyond which cheese pairs best with chocolate chip cookies, or how blue cheese gets its signature color. They can identify specific goat breeds and what types of cheese can be made from the goat's milk (and how long goat cheese lasts after opening) — which is one of the tests that determines who takes the crown in the Mondial du Fromage.

Emilia D'Albero (pictured above) hopes her win alters the way Americans view cheesemongers in the U.S., transitioning from the idea that they are simply folks handing out creamy bites of goodness at the grocery store, to understanding that they are true experts, skilled in the education of all things cheese. She also hopes to inspire others to become more experimental when it comes to tasting different varieties, which is exactly what she plans to do before heading back to the U.S.

D'Albero and Team USA's third-place Mondial du Fromage finisher, Courtney Johnson, are putting some of their prize money to use, expanding their familiarity with different cheeses throughout parts of Europe. After a flavor-packed trip like that, they're sure to gain the inspiration to retain their titles when the next Cheesemonger World Cup rolls around.