The Prestigious Cheese Championship That An American Just Won For The First Time Ever
In a historic world first, an American has been crowned champion of the Mondial du Fromage. Emilia D'Albero put her intricate knowledge of cheese on display at the biennial competition known in English-speaking countries as the Cheesemonger World Cup to beat out challengers from across the globe; including countries famous for their love of food, like Italy and France, where the event took place in September. Southwest of Paris, in the city of Tours, D'Albero demonstrated that the American competitive spirit knows no bounds, using her expertise to take home the gold medal, along with $2,900 in prize money.
To secure the top spot in the Cheesemonger World Cup, D'Albero battled it out in nine separate events centered around her familiarity with cheese. From exhibiting the ability to remove a specified amount from a wheel sans measuring device, to identifying specific varieties in a blind taste test, it was no easy task, considering that she was competing alongside the best the world. The last trial required contestants to create a 3-D sculpture made out of cheese, for which D'Albero opted to portray the phases of the moon to secure her place as champion cheesemonger.
Cheesemongers are more than just cheese sellers
Cheesemongers are more than just connoisseurs of curds. They possess intricate knowledge of the food, far beyond which cheese pairs best with chocolate chip cookies, or how blue cheese gets its signature color. They can identify specific goat breeds and what types of cheese can be made from the goat's milk (and how long goat cheese lasts after opening) — which is one of the tests that determines who takes the crown in the Mondial du Fromage.
Emilia D'Albero (pictured above) hopes her win alters the way Americans view cheesemongers in the U.S., transitioning from the idea that they are simply folks handing out creamy bites of goodness at the grocery store, to understanding that they are true experts, skilled in the education of all things cheese. She also hopes to inspire others to become more experimental when it comes to tasting different varieties, which is exactly what she plans to do before heading back to the U.S.
D'Albero and Team USA's third-place Mondial du Fromage finisher, Courtney Johnson, are putting some of their prize money to use, expanding their familiarity with different cheeses throughout parts of Europe. After a flavor-packed trip like that, they're sure to gain the inspiration to retain their titles when the next Cheesemonger World Cup rolls around.