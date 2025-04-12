Yes, There's Actually A Cheese That Pairs Perfectly With Chocolate Chip Cookies

What is your go-to chocolate chip cookie pairing? If you're like most of us, you'll probably say a nice glass of milk (even if you don't like dunking). You could also opt for ice cream — slap a scoop between two cookies and you have a super-easy homemade ice cream sandwich. What would you say, though, if we told you that chocolate chip cookies also go well with cheese? An unusual idea, perhaps, but one endorsed by Isabelle Brosen, who works for Murray's Cheese as an assistant manager of events and education. Brosen says, "I would absolutely pair cheese with chocolate chip cookies ... chocolate chip cookies, despite being a common classic, can hold a lot of nuance in terms of texture and flavor." When we asked what cheese would be the best chocolate chip pairing, she told us, "My gut instinct is to start with a well-aged gouda to match the brown buttery flavors in a chocolate chip cookie." (Here's how you can add brown butter in your chocolate chip cookie recipe.)

Brosen explains that "Goudas are classically known as a sweeter cheese" because they contain less lactic acid than many other types. "Goudas," she tells us, "can have a myriad of different sweet flavors, from nuts to caramel, butterscotch, and brown sugar." As all of these ingredients would taste good in combination with chocolate, this makes gouda a natural choice for cookie pairing.