Should You Be Grinding Your Own Burger Meat?
Plenty of burger enthusiasts will swear by a cast iron pan or the right bun, but the conversation sometimes stops short of the most crucial detail: the meat itself. Kevin Chrisman, executive chef at Golden Hour in Asheville, North Carolina, argues that grinding beef at home is the overlooked step that takes burgers from decent to memorable. "Grinding your own beef can be beneficial for many reasons, but in my opinion, the best benefit is being able to choose exactly how much fat, flavorings, and seasonings go into the meat," Chrisman told The Takeout. He explained that blending different muscle groups results in patties with more texture and complexity — something you won't always get from a standard grocery store grind.
Of course, technique matters. "Make sure that you put the cubed meat in the freezer for 5 to 10 minutes before grinding so you get a nice, smooth texture," Chrisman stressed. He also said that he prefers a grinder to a food processor, pointing out that you don't need high-end equipment. "Most outdoor stores for hunting and fishing have cheaper options than cooking stores," Chrisman shared.
Having control of the grind and blend helps avoid some of the biggest mistakes people make when cooking with ground beef. When you consider the thought Gordon Ramsay puts into his own perfect burger blend, it's clear that choosing the right ratio of lean and fatty cuts is as important as what you put on top of the bun.
More benefits to grinding your own beef
Grinding your own beef isn't just about bragging rights — it gives you more control over portioning, freshness, and safety. Pre-ground beef is more likely to contain pathogens than whole cuts because any bacteria on the surface of the meat is spread through the mince during the grinding process. Some of these bacteria can cause the ground beef to lose quality more quickly, and others can increase the risk of food poisoning. Freshly ground meat reduces safety concerns and effectively guarantees superior taste and quality.
Making ground beef at home also means you're in charge of how much you grind at once, so you're not stuck with a pound when you only need a few patties. For home cooks who often wonder how much burger meat they really need per person, this flexibility is a bonus.
The payoff becomes obvious the moment you cook. A freshly ground patty develops a better crust when seared, holds onto its juices on account of the slightly coarse and varied texture, and delivers more beef-forward flavor. That's especially important if you're chasing the elusive juiciest burger ever or trying to make the perfect crispy smash burger at home. In other words, grinding your own meat isn't just a flex — it's a pathway to better, safer, and more satisfying burgers.