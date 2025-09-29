Should You Be Grinding Your Own Burger Meat?

Plenty of burger enthusiasts will swear by a cast iron pan or the right bun, but the conversation sometimes stops short of the most crucial detail: the meat itself. Kevin Chrisman, executive chef at Golden Hour in Asheville, North Carolina, argues that grinding beef at home is the overlooked step that takes burgers from decent to memorable. "Grinding your own beef can be beneficial for many reasons, but in my opinion, the best benefit is being able to choose exactly how much fat, flavorings, and seasonings go into the meat," Chrisman told The Takeout. He explained that blending different muscle groups results in patties with more texture and complexity — something you won't always get from a standard grocery store grind.

Of course, technique matters. "Make sure that you put the cubed meat in the freezer for 5 to 10 minutes before grinding so you get a nice, smooth texture," Chrisman stressed. He also said that he prefers a grinder to a food processor, pointing out that you don't need high-end equipment. "Most outdoor stores for hunting and fishing have cheaper options than cooking stores," Chrisman shared.

Having control of the grind and blend helps avoid some of the biggest mistakes people make when cooking with ground beef. When you consider the thought Gordon Ramsay puts into his own perfect burger blend, it's clear that choosing the right ratio of lean and fatty cuts is as important as what you put on top of the bun.