This Type Of Common Storage Container Will Totally Ruin Strawberries

If you want to ruin a beautiful bunch of fresh strawberries, put them in a tightly sealed container. And if you want to ruin them as quickly as possible, wash them and then store them in said container while they're still wet. As with the 13 mistakes everyone makes when buying strawberries, this is often done unknowingly, and with all good intentions. Once you have your beautiful bunch of fresh strawberries, you may be eager to wash and then store them in a tightly sealed container or plastic bag in the fridge, so they're ready to grab and eat whenever — but this is exactly what you don't want to do. The issue is not necessarily the container itself, but rather, a combination of moisture and a lack of air flow inside the container

Strawberries are not potato chips, and storing them without air flow will not help prolong their freshness, but will instead accelerate their spoilage. Strawberries already have a high moisture content, and that, along with porous delicate skin, creates a breeding ground for mold growth if the berries are washed and not properly dried prior to storage.

One of the best ways to keep strawberries from going bad is incredibly easy to accomplish — leave them unwashed in the container they came in, and place it in your fridge's crisper drawer. When you're ready to eat them, only wash what you're going to consume or use in a recipe at that time.