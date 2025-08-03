Stretch The Lifespan Of Your Strawberries With A Simple Wash

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are plenty of mistakes a person can make when buying strawberries, and those potential missteps don't end when you get those delicious treats home. If you're not careful, the strawberries you bought and hoped to snack on throughout the week will mold long before you can enjoy them all. Washing your strawberries before stashing them in the fridge will help extend their lifespan and prevent bacteria and mold from taking over, but it turns out there's a way to make your berries' bath a lot more effective. To wash your strawberries in the most effective way possible, turn up the heat and make their bath a hot one.

Washing strawberries in water that's between 110 degrees Fahrenheit and 130 degrees Fahrenheit can extend the life of your berries. It cleans better than cold water but won't damage the fruits. If shooting for an exact temperature sounds too extreme just for washing some berries, you can use hot water from the tap to achieve comparable results. For those who do want to be precise, fill a bowl with hot water and use a handy device like this Yacumama digital water thermometer to check the temperature.

Place your strawberries in the hot bath, and then stir, or rather, whoosh the berries around while they're fully submerged for about 30 seconds. Place the washed strawberries on a towel-lined rack to air dry, or use a salad spinner (also lined with towels). Refrigerate your strawberries in a container that allows for air circulation, and they'll stay notably fresh for about a week — or freeze fresh strawberries for longer-term storage.