Don't Eat Grocery Store Sushi Straight From The Fridge — Do This Instead

Many people have passionate opinions regarding sushi bought from the grocery store. On one hand, it's a convenient way to get your seafood fix, but on the other, the quality probably won't be on par with your favorite Japanese restaurant. Folks who don't mind supermarket sushi won't be easily discouraged from buying it, but should they eat cold sushi?

Oftentimes, people end up eating sushi straight from the fridge, but Michael Morales, the culinary director at Sunda New Asian, advised against it. "Sushi is best served at room temperature, not fridge-cold," he told The Takeout. "When served straight from the refrigerator, the flavors are muted and the rice becomes hard and less enjoyable to eat."

The solution? Give the dish a little time to warm up before digging in, though getting the temperature just right takes a bit of patience. "For pre-made or supermarket sushi, the best method is to let it sit at room temperature for about 30 to 60 minutes before eating," Morales said. If you were looking forward to the best experience grocery store sushi can provide, it's worth the wait. "Slightly warm rice provides a better texture, enhancing the overall bite. Additionally, room temperature gradually warms the fish, allowing its natural oils and flavors to come forward."