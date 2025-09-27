Don't Eat Grocery Store Sushi Straight From The Fridge — Do This Instead
Many people have passionate opinions regarding sushi bought from the grocery store. On one hand, it's a convenient way to get your seafood fix, but on the other, the quality probably won't be on par with your favorite Japanese restaurant. Folks who don't mind supermarket sushi won't be easily discouraged from buying it, but should they eat cold sushi?
Oftentimes, people end up eating sushi straight from the fridge, but Michael Morales, the culinary director at Sunda New Asian, advised against it. "Sushi is best served at room temperature, not fridge-cold," he told The Takeout. "When served straight from the refrigerator, the flavors are muted and the rice becomes hard and less enjoyable to eat."
The solution? Give the dish a little time to warm up before digging in, though getting the temperature just right takes a bit of patience. "For pre-made or supermarket sushi, the best method is to let it sit at room temperature for about 30 to 60 minutes before eating," Morales said. If you were looking forward to the best experience grocery store sushi can provide, it's worth the wait. "Slightly warm rice provides a better texture, enhancing the overall bite. Additionally, room temperature gradually warms the fish, allowing its natural oils and flavors to come forward."
Hold off on microwaving supermarket sushi
Letting the sushi come to room temperature for at least half an hour is more time than most people want to wait when hunger strikes. While there are usually quicker ways to warm up food, warming up sushi isn't a time to take shortcuts. "I don't recommend microwaving sushi at all," Michael Morales said. "Microwaving sushi can overcook or dry out the fish, harden or crack the rice, and leave the sushi unevenly warmed, resulting in a less than appetizing experience."
To ensure you have a pleasant experience while nomming on the supermarket sushi, don't rush the process. "The best way to bring sushi to its proper serving temperature is simple: allow it to rest at room temperature," Morales said. "This preserves the balance of texture and flavor that sushi is meant to deliver."
That said, Morales understands that some folks out there are going to reject his advice and resort to using the microwave. Although he disapproves of that method, he has a tip regarding the plastic grass often found in supermarket sushi. He said, "If microwaving is absolutely necessary, remove any decorative items like plastic grass and microwave in very short increments — covered loosely — to minimize moisture loss, but again, it's not ideal."