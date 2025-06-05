Why Your Store-Bought Sushi Comes With Plastic Grass

Sushi is one of the most popular dishes in Japan — and I thank my lucky stars it was shared with the rest of the world. If you're like me, chances are you have your takeout order memorized (although there are a few sushi ordering mistakes to avoid) and it's highly likely you've noticed the plastic grass that always comes in your sushi container. Maybe you're too busy eating your delicious meal to care, but if you're even slightly curious, here's why this grass comes wedged between your rolls.

Sushi grass is actually known as baran or haran in Japan, and serves more than one purpose. Its main function is to keep your sushi pieces separated, which helps preserve the individual flavors of the different kinds of sushi in your container. This way, the taste and aromas won't seep into each other. Sushi grass also adds an aesthetic touch (something that is valued in Japanese cuisine) with its vibrant pop of color.