This Is How Long Leftover Sushi Is Good For In The Fridge

If you ordered a feast of delivery sushi and didn't quite finish it all, you might be wondering if it will keep until the next day. It's a fair question — sushi is hardly a budget meal, and it feels like a terrible waste to just throw the leftovers away. However, sushi isn't the kind of food you want to take risks with. Many types of sushi include raw seafood, which is more susceptible to bacteria and parasites compared to cooked seafood. Rice can also be a bit tricky, as dangerous bacteria can develop if the rice is left at room temperature for too long. And, annoyingly, refrigerated rice gets so dry and hard that it can easily become unenjoyable.

The absolute best way to enjoy sushi — both store-bought and takeout varieties — is to eat it the day you purchase it. If you really want to avoid wasting your leftovers, the length of time your sushi will keep depends on the toppings.

The USDA recommends that raw seafood be kept refrigerated for up to two days — but it's essential to remember that it has already been refrigerated for many hours during its journey to your dining table. Unfortunately, it's impossible to know exactly how old your fish is, or when it was purchased or defrosted, which is why it's so hard to pinpoint how long it will keep.