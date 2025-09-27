Forget Using Plain Salt On Your Fries — Give Them A Flavor Overhaul With This Australian Seasoning

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Americans might know a thing or two about how to make good fries, but Australians are showing them up in the seasoning department. While a generous sprinkling of salt does go a long way in bringing the flavor out of potatoes, wait until you try fried spuds sprinkled in the best-kept secret from Down Under: chicken salt. With a name like chicken salt, one would automatically assume there's chicken in it, but the original product doesn't have a trace of meat. It doesn't explicitly taste like chicken either. Rather, when chicken salt was created in Australia by the brand Mitani in 1979, its intended use was for rotisserie chicken.

It was quickly discovered that the blend of seasonings complemented far more foods than just chicken. Although several popular brands of chicken salt exist in Australia today, generally they all share similar ingredients. Mitani's has sea salt, rice flour, onion, garlic, paprika, and other undisclosed herbs and spices. McCormick's version has soy sauce powder in the mix, Anchor's blend includes beef fat and monosodium glutamate, and Masterfoods' has chicken flavor and celery seed. In Australia, this seasoning is commonly used on hot chips (thick-cut fries). You could certainly go to Australia and try them for yourself, but to save on airfare, you can easily recreate this beloved dish right in your own home.