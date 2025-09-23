How To Cook Corn For The Perfect Dish Of Cowboy Caviar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're looking to put the chef's kiss on celebrations and potlucks, you can't go wrong with a stellar dip. Still, fresh guacamole and buffalo chicken dip (or the two combined into Rob Gronkowski's "Gronkamole") become a bit humdrum when they are the only ones in your repertoire. One overlooked tortilla chip companion is cowboy caviar. Unrelated to expensive sturgeon roe caviar, the dish typically consists of black-eyed peas, black beans, and ingredients such as onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and peppers, mixed with a light dressing that brings everything together. One ingredient that really brightens up the dish while adding a touch of natural sweetness is corn.

The Takeout spoke with a food science expert, founder of Cape Crystal Brands, and author of "Beginner's Guide to Hydrocolloids," Ed McCormick, about the right ways to cook corn for cowboy caviar, and he explained that it isn't complicated. The primary goal is to ensure the kernels maintain their crunch, which can be achieved in one of two ways.

"For cowboy caviar, I lightly saute or quick-blanch corn so it remains crisp and juicy," McCormick said. A gentle saute will intensify the natural flavor of corn, whereas a quick blanch would be better for amplifying its bright color and keeping the firm texture intact — but quick means quick. "Cooked too long and it turns mushy, not the most attractive thing in the bowl," McCormick said.