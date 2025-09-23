The Must Stop Drive-In Restaurants In Each State
Few dining experiences embody nostalgia better than the classic drive-in. With glowing neon lights, trays clipped to car windows, and the comforting scent of burgers and fries wafting through the air, drive-ins are proverbial time machines. They harken back to an era when life moved a little slower, families piled into the car for a night out, and sharing a milkshake meant more than just dessert.
Today, drive-in dining is experiencing a real revival. While some drive-in restaurants have served loyal customers for decades, new generations are discovering their charm and authenticity. These spots offer not just a meal, but a slice of Americana, complete with friendly service, community pride, and recipes that haven't changed in half a century.
Here is a list of the very best drive-ins each state has to offer. So grab a notepad, start mapping your route, and prepare to hit the road in search of delicious food, retro vibes, and a whole lot of memories waiting to be made.
Alabama: Cardinal Drive In
There's a casual, nostalgic vibe that hits you immediately at Cardinal Drive In. But even though the concept of Cardinal Drive In is rooted in a retro past, its menu is definitely up to date with what diners still want today. Try one of its most popular items, the Cardinal Burger, for the real local experience. And if you are an early bird, it's open from 7 a.m., serving fluffy biscuits stuffed with sausage or bacon, and more.
cardinal-drive-in.hey-restaurants.com
(205) 487-3878
364 Bankhead Hwy, Winfield, AL 35594
Alaska: Arctic Roadrunner
More of a park 'n' picnic than a classic drive-in, Anchorage's Arctic Roadrunner is still well worth a stop for being a true piece of Alaskan history. This rustic riverside restaurant has indulged locals and travelers alike since 1964. The star of the menu is the Kenai Whopper, a juicy burger piled high with two patties, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, and both chili pepper and mozzarella cheese. Seafood lovers may go straight for the halibut sandwich, a nod to Alaska's coastal bounty, while enjoying their meals overlooking Campbell Creek.
arcticroadrunner64.wixsite.com/arctic-roadrunner
(907) 561-1245
5300 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99518
Arizona: Taylor Freeze
For a true taste of small-town Arizona, head to Taylor Freeze in Pima, a local landmark since the 1960s. This unassuming drive-in – famous for everything from creamy soft-serve cones and cheeseburgers to chili dogs, crinkle-cut fries, and classic milkshakes — boasts a menu that leans heavily on nostalgia. Nowadays, Taylor Freeze feels like the kind of place where families might cruise in after Sunday church or road-trippers may find relief from the Arizona heat.
(928) 485-2661
225 W Center St, Pima, AZ 85543
Arkansas: Ed Walker's Drive-In
Ed Walker's Drive-In was founded in 1943 and is considered Fort Smith's oldest restaurant. While its French dip sandwich is a local icon, the true star is its famous 5-pound cheeseburger, billed as the biggest in Arkansas. The drive-in proudly keeps its retro curbside service alive, with the eatery claiming that it's the last restaurant in the state with curbside beer service. Inside, the diner-style booths offer a cozy, old-school vibe that appears untouched by the decades.
(479) 783-3352
1500 Towson Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901
California: Mel's Drive-In
Few drive-ins embody classic Americana like Mel's Drive-In. With its neon signs, checkerboard floors, and chrome accents, Mel's instantly transports guests back to the golden era of diners. The chain achieved pop-culture immortality after featuring prominently in George Lucas's "American Graffiti," cementing its place in foodie history. Picture stacked burgers, crisp fries, and thick milkshakes, plus an expansive breakfast menu, then picture yourself here for a perfect slice of nostalgia.
Multiple locations
Colorado: Empire Dairy King
Nestled in the Rocky Mountains in the small town of Empire, the Dairy King has delighted road-trippers and locals since 1984. The cheerful little eatery may be modest in size, but its reputation is big, especially for its soft-serve cones, cheese fries, and classic burgers. With its retro signage and mountain-town charm, the location is part of its magic, with hikers often pausing here for a post-climb sweet treat or hearty meal.
empire-dairy-king.goto-restaurants.com
(303) 569-5012
181 E Park Ave, Empire, CO 80438
Connecticut: Shady Glen Dairy Stores
Since 1948, Shady Glen Dairy Stores has been a drive-up stop best known for its distinctive burgers. Its unique crunchy cheeseburger comes crowned with slices of cheese that drape over the sides, crisping up on the griddle until they form delicious, golden wings. It's a one-of-a-kind bite that has earned national attention, but locals know Shady Glen is also beloved for its rich, house-made ice cream.
(860) 649-4245
840 Middle Tpke E, Manchester, CT 06040
Delaware: Charcoal Pit
More of a drive-up than a proper drive-in, the Charcoal Pit has been a go-to spot for flame-grilled burgers, subs, and milkshakes in Wilmington for decades. A true Delaware institution, the restaurant embodies the family-friendly atmosphere of a classic mid-century drive-in. Its indulgent burgers remain the stars of the menu, though many locals also swear by the cheesesteaks and fries. Shakes and build-your-own sundaes provide the perfect finish. The retro interior, complete with jukeboxes at tables, adds to the nostalgia.
(302) 478-2165
2600 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803
Florida: MoonLight Drive In
First opened in 1964, the glowing neon sign and classic curbside service of MoonLight Drive-In have long preserved the charm of mid-century drive-in culture. The menu is all about comfort food favorites. Think chili dogs, burgers, and sweet potato waffle fries, alongside thick, hand-spun milkshakes. The drive-in quickly became a gathering place for tourists, thanks to its proximity to Kennedy Space Center, with families recalling stopping by for a bite before watching rocket launches.
(321) 267-8222
1515 S Washington Ave, Titusville, FL 32780
Georgia: The Varsity
Founded in 1928, The Varsity is a local institution holding the title of the world's largest drive-in at its downtown Atlanta location, with space for over 600 cars and a sprawling dining room that can accommodate hundreds more. The menu is classic Southern fast food, with chili dogs, onion rings, frosted orange shakes, and burgers that have fueled diners for generations. Perhaps even more famous than the food is the call of its carhops, "What'll ya have?" (via The Varsity). Located near Georgia Tech, its downtown drive-in has long been tied to the city's sports culture, drawing crowds before and after football games.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Rainbow Drive-In
Rainbow Drive-In has spent decades serving hearty, affordable plate lunches to locals and tourists alike. With three locations, this iconic spot is beloved for offering true Hawaiian comfort fare, like loco moco (hamburger patties on rice, topped with eggs and gravy) and a mahi mahi plate, all served in generous portions. The simple setting of picnic tables, walk-up counter service, and a no-frills atmosphere, paired with its colorful sign, makes it a must-visit when passing through the area.
Multiple locations
Idaho: Big Bun Drive-In
A Boise institution since 1954, Big Bun Drive-In has built its reputation on simplicity done right. The highly popular burger joint has stood the test of time to become one of the city's best stops for a quick, indulgent meal. Besides its burgers, Big Bun is also known for its abundance of milkshake flavors, including huckleberry, a seasonal treat that highlights Idaho's beloved state fruit.
(208) 376-9200
5816 W Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83709
Illinois: Cozy Dog Drive In
Founded by Ed Waldmire Jr. in 1946, Springfield's Cozy Dog Drive In is considered the birthplace of the corn dog-on-a-stick, known here as the Cozy Dog. For decades, hungry travelers along the Mother Road have stopped to enjoy this iconic snack, which still uses Waldmire's batter recipe today. Beyond its signature item, Cozy Dog also offers burgers, fries, and breakfast classics, all in a cheerful, diner-like setting.
(217) 525-1992
2935 S 6th St, Springfield, IL 62703
Indiana: Mug-n-Bun
Mug-n-Bun, located in Speedway near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, has been a Hoosier tradition since 1960. While primarily known for the Midwest staple that is pork tenderloin sandwiches, the drive-in also serves hand-dipped onion rings, burgers, and creamy milkshakes. The homemade root beer, which is available in a souvenir mug, is a must-try and a nod to the restaurant's name. Carhops deliver meals on window trays, keeping the nostalgic drive-in experience alive for modern diners.
(317) 244-5669
5211 W 10th St, Speedway, IN 46224
Iowa: Maid-Rite
Maid-Rite has been an Iowa original since the 1920s, best known for its loose-meat sandwiches. Unlike a typical burger, this sandwich features seasoned ground beef on a bun with ketchup, mustard, onions, and pickles. As one of the oldest fast-food chains in the country, Maid-Rite has shaped Iowa's food identity, proving that humble, straightforward cooking can have a lasting impact.
Multiple locations
Kansas: Bobo's Drive-In
Bobo's Drive-In is a Topeka treasure, serving up burgers, onion rings, and milkshakes with classic small-town hospitality. Featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," The menu is straightforward, but every item is done with care, earning it a devoted following and inclusion in the Kansas Sampler Foundation's 8 Wonders of Kansas Cuisine. The drive-in's old-fashioned neon sign and vintage carhop service preserve the charm of a bygone era, making it both a local hangout and a nostalgic stop for travelers exploring Kansas.
facebook.com/people/Bobos-Drive-In/100022768971745
(785) 234-4511
2300 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604
Kentucky: Conley's Drive-In Restaurant
Conley's Drive-In Restaurant is a family-owned eatery in Middlesboro that has built its reputation on a sprawling menu of hearty comfort food that includes everything from a lengthy list of burgers and hot dogs to oyster and shrimp dinners. This eclectic variety makes it a local favorite, with something for everyone to enjoy and curbside service that keeps the old-fashioned drive-in experience alive.
conleys-drive-in-restaurant.restaurants-world.com
(606) 248-1741
1693 Cumberland Ave, Middlesboro, KY 40965
Louisiana: D&D Drive In
Founded in 1964, D&D Drive In is a Larose, Louisiana, staple that serves up po'boys, fried chicken, pizza, sandwiches, and a variety of malts and shakes. This family-owned drive-in embodies the laid-back spirit of Cajun Country, offering comfort food with a local twist. Its po'boys — available in varieties such as shrimp and catfish – are especially beloved, fried to perfection and stacked high on soft bread. The menu also includes hearty burgers, chili dogs, and crinkle-cut fries, making it a reliable spot for classic American fare.
(985) 693-3136
12410 LA-1, Larose, LA 70373
Maine: Palace Diner
Built in 1927, the Palace Diner in Biddeford is more of a drive-up than a drive-in, but as one of the oldest dining cars still in operation in the United States, it is close enough and well worth a stop. Despite its compact size, with just 15 seats, the Palace Diner packs a culinary punch, serving elevated versions of classic diner fare like cheeseburgers and corned beef hash. With a long counter, swivel stools, and stainless-steel finishes, it's a dining experience that instantly transports customers back in time.
(207) 284-0015
18 Franklin St, Biddeford, ME 04005
Maryland: Ann's Dari-Creme
Ann's Dari-Creme is a long-time fixture in Glen Burnie, serving up classic American comfort food with retro charm. Best known for its foot-long hot dogs, available deep-fried and piled high with chili, Ann's also draws crowds for its creamy milkshakes and ice cream treats. The bright neon sign and simple diner-style setup are instantly recognizable to locals, many of whom have grown up visiting Ann's as a family tradition.
(410) 761-1231
7918 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Massachusetts: White Hut
Since 1939, White Hut has been serving up flat-griddled cheeseburgers topped with fried onions and creamy white American cheese in seedless buns. The restaurant doesn't offer drive-in services, but you can dine in or use the drive-thru. Locals and traveling burger aficionados swear by the crispy and golden onion rings, which are coated with plenty of breading. Thrillist food critic Kevin Alexander even praised his burger here as "one of the best I've ever had" (via USA Today).
(413) 733-8000
280 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA 01089
Michigan: Clyde's Drive-In
Since 1949, Clyde's Drive-In has been flipping "Big C Burgers", offering carhop service, and delivering plenty of small-town charm. Still family-owned after more than 70 years, this Upper Peninsula icon serves hot dogs, shrimp baskets, and even grilled cheese sandwiches. Although Clyde's has a few locations throughout the state, the original spot in Sault boasts riverside views near the Soo Locks.
(906) 632-2581
1425 Riverside Dr, Sault Ste. Marie, 49783 MI
Minnesota: The Drive In Restaurant
Step back to the 1950s at The Drive In, where carhops in poodle skirts deliver burgers, malts, and frosty root beer floats. This family-friendly spot features picnic table seating, classic neon signage, and even minigolf next door. Their homemade root beer has become a local legend and is a perfect pairing with a basket of crinkle-cut fries. Equal parts nostalgia and fun, The Drive In keeps the spirit of the past alive.
(651) 465-7831
572 Bench St, Taylors Falls, MN 55084
Mississippi: Johnnie's Drive-In
Johnny's Drive-In is a classic spot that has been serving burgers, fries, shakes, and offering authentic carhop service since 1945. The drive-in was even one of Elvis Presley's favorite restaurants before he became the King of Rock and Roll, and you can sit in a booth dedicated to the icon. A menu highlight is the doughburger, which was created at the restaurant's opening during times of rationing.
facebook.com/people/Johnnies-Drive-In/100057602231147
(662) 842-6748
908 E Main St, Tupelo, MS 38804
Missouri: Chuck-A-Burger Drive-In Restaurant
Chuck-A-Burger Drive-In has kept the 1950s aesthetic and carhop tradition alive in St. Louis since 1957. The restaurant even claims to be the city's last remaining authentic drive-in. Servers still bring classic fast food fare right to your window, including unique options like pineapple shakes. Customers praise the affordable prices and fast curbside service. Whether you eat inside or use the drive-in, the generous helpings of nostalgia are served regardless.
facebook.com/Chuckaburgerdrivein
(314) 427-9524
9025 St Charles Rock Rd, St. Louis, MO 63114
Montana: Rod's Drive In
A community staple in Havre, Rod's Drive In is known for its "UGLY Burger." These juicy burgers are a big mess, but they're a local favorite and clearly mouthwatering enough to be stars on social media, possibly rivaling even the best chain restaurant burgers. Also on the menu are shakes and flavored sodas, which keep nostalgic patrons coming back for sips and sweet memories.
(406) 265-9781
1827 5th Ave, Havre, MT 59501
Nebraska: Zesto
Zesto is the place to go when you need to cool off with a cone or a sundae. The charming restaurant doesn't provide drive-in service, but you can walk up to an outdoor counter or swing through the drive-thru. Beyond soft serve ice cream, the menu includes hot dogs, burgers, and other fried favorites. It's the cool offerings, however, such as dipped or rolled cones, slushies, and banana splits, that keep generations coming back. Fun, affordable, and unfussy, Zesto remains proof that the best summer memories come with a soft serve swirl.
(402) 451-0581
8608 N 30th St, Omaha, NE 68112
Nevada: Scooper's Drive-In
For over 40 years, Scooper's has been Sparks' go-to stop for massive burgers, French fries, and more than 50 flavors of milkshakes. Since opening on Valentine's Day in 1980, the drive-in has poured its heart into every dish it serves. They have seen that love return from satisfied patrons who keep coming back. Locals line up for the top burgers at Scooper's, including options like the "Bulls eye," Shroom, and Hawaiian.
scoopers-drive-in.menu-world.com
(775) 331-6221
1356 Prater Way, Sparks, NV 89431
New Hampshire: Shibley's Drive-In
Overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee, Shibley's Drive-In has been serving fried seafood, burgers, and ice cream for over half a century. It's the kind of place where summer tastes like crispy clams, onion rings, soft serve cones, and hand-spun milkshakes enjoyed with waterfront views. Both locals and lake visitors flock here for sweet and savory treats in a timeless atmosphere.
(603) 875-6611
15 Mt Major Hwy, Alton Bay, NH 03810
New Jersey: Stewart's Drive-In
Since 1947, Stewart's Drive-In has been where Burlington Township locals and visitors alike roll down their windows, grab a burger, and let summer evenings unfold (the beloved hot spot is seasonal). But Stewart's isn't just about burgers. It's also about frosty, homemade root beer, which can be made into a yummy float. Actually, any drink they have on tap can be made into your favorite float, served in a tall glass mug to complete the nostalgic sweet treat.
(609) 386-0106
4524 US-130, Burlington, NJ 08016
New Mexico: Stop & Eat Drive-In
Stop & Eat has true staying power, serving New Mexico favorites since 1967. This local legend offers burritos, enchiladas, and hot green chili alongside American classics like fries, onion rings, and burgers. Even Coca-Cola took notice of the drive-in, filming a commercial here to showcase its roadside charm.
facebook.com/people/Stop-and-eat/100063592059812
(505) 753-7400
102 S Riverside Dr, Española, NM 87532
New York: Mac's Drive-In
Perched in the Finger Lakes area since 1961, complete with vintage signs and curbside service, Mac's Drive-In is one of the few remaining vendors carrying Rich's root beer. The frothy, house-made root beer is mixed the traditional way, making it a rare find that die-hard fans come from miles to sip. The menu also hits all the classics, including burgers, onion rings, fried fish, and pizza.
facebook.com/p/Macs-Drive-In-100063501794373
(315) 539-3064
1166 Waterloo-Geneva Rd, Waterloo, NY 13165
North Carolina: Mayberry Drive-In
Mounty Airy gave us both Andy Griffith and the Mayberry Drive-In, two icons of small-town nostalgia. The restaurant is a '50s-style hangout with burgers, cones, and milkshakes served curbside, but the real hook is the setting. It's a place where you can imagine families spilling in after Friday-night football and visitors coming to channel the charm of North Carolina. There may be trendier restaurants around, but for the Mayberry feeling, you pull up to this drive-in.
mayberrydrivein.restaurants-us.com
(336) 415-5056
675 W Pine St, Mount Airy, NC 27030
North Dakota: The Kegs Drive-In
It's probably only in Grand Forks that you can order a sloppy joe from a drive-in between two giant root beer barrels. The Kegs Grand Forks' location first started pouring house-made root beer in the '30s and has been a regional staple ever since. It's only open during the summer, which makes it all the more special. Locals savor every bite and sip they can, knowing once the lights go out, it'll be another long wait until spring.
(No official website)
(701) 787-5347
901 N 5th St, Grand Forks, ND 58203
Ohio: Swensons Drive-In
Since 1934, Swensons has been an Akron institution, credited with inventing the Galley Boy: a double cheeseburger topped with two secret sauces and an olive. Diners pull up and leave their car lights on to signal they're ready for service, and carhops balance meals on trays. Some fans rave about the milkshakes and potato teezers. Expanding from its original spot in Akron, the restaurant now has multiple locations across Ohio. The drive-in helped define the region's food culture, making Swansons synonymous with home for many Buckeye State families.
(330) 864-8416
40 S Hawkins Ave, Akron, OH 44313
Oklahoma: Wayne's Drive Inn
Family-run Wayne's Drive Inn has been feeding Lawton since 1950. The drive-in is known for its burgers –– like the mayonnaise-laden Sissy Hamburger –– but the neon sign glowing on Sheridan Road signals that there's something for everyone. Shakes, hot dogs, and fried pickles are all served curbside via carhops with trays in hand.
(580) 353-7444
7 SW Sheridan Road, Lawton, OK 73505
Oregon: Mike's Drive-In
Mike's launched its first roadside burger stand in 1971 and has grown into a Portland-area favorite, still family-owned and thriving. Mike's offers everything from burgers and corn dogs to clam strips and hand-spun shakes. After a car crash nearly shuttered the restaurant's longest-running location in Milwaukie, locals rallied to keep it alive –– proof of the community's love for this drive-in. For over 50 years, Mike's has been the place for families to gather and munch.
(503) 654-0131
3045 SE Harrison St, Milwaukie, OR 97222
Pennsylvania: Red Rabbit Drive-In
Ever since 1964, Perry County's family-run Red Rabbit Drive-In has encouraged diners to "Make the Red Rabbit a Habit." For most, this comes as no problem. Simply pull into the lot and place your order with a carhop from a menu that features dishes like the Bunny Burger and Bunny Dusted Fries (complete with their own special in-house seasoning). Leave with a sweet taste in your mouth from an icy birch beer or some soft serve ice cream.
(717) 834-4696
60 Benvenue Rd, Duncannon, PA 17020
Rhode Island: Evelyn's Drive-In
Perched along Nanaquaket Pond since 1969, Evelyn's Drive-In is where savory seafood meets delicious waterfront views. The menu boasts crab cakes and lobster rolls, and even branches out to include quahog stuffies as well as more classic fare like chicken tenders. The local gem earned an impressive nod on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," but locals already knew it was a Rhode Island essential.
(401) 624-3100
2325 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI 02878
South Carolina: Sno-Cap Drive-In
Sno-Cap Drive-In has been serving retro energy since 1964, offering curbside burgers, grilled cheese, shakes, and root beer floats. You can also opt to nosh in the '60s-style dining room once visited by the one and only Taylor Swift. Although Sno-Cap has only one location, many locals already know "All Too Well" that this drive-in deserves a special stop on your road trip through the best fast food chains in the South.
(803) 279-4004
618 West Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841
South Dakota: Circle E Drive-In
Circle E may not look like much more than a roadside stop in the tiny town of Murdo, but its cheeseburgers are the stuff of legend, dubbed by local media as the best in South Dakota. The menu at this family-friendly joint serves up juicy burgers and crisp fries. To round out your meal with a sweet touch, try one of the drive-in's signature Cyclones.
circle-e-drive-in.bartgrocerybbq.com
(605) 669-2972
212 Kennedy Ave, Murdo, SD 57559
Tennessee: Snow White Drive In
Family-owned and operated since 1953, Snow White Drive-In feels like stepping back in time. It's a place where nostalgia can run free, accompanied by comforting Americana fare delivered right to your car window. All you have to do is show up, flash your headlights, and place your order with a carhop, choosing from a menu of smash burgers, hot dogs, and milkshakes. You can also try the drive-in's pulled pork, cornbread, or homemade banana pudding: the queen of Southern desserts.
(615) 443-4299
1714 W Main St, Lebanon, TN 37087
Texas: Keller's Drive-In
Keller's is as no-frills as it gets: cheap burgers, crispy tater tots, and ice-cold beer delivered to your car window. An institution since the 1950s, this Dallas staple has been a magnet for frugal diners and burger enthusiasts. Its double-patty special with secret sauce is legendary, and the prices feel stuck in time. The popularity of Keller's curbside service proves Texas drive-ins are here to stay.
facebook.com/people/Kellers-Drive-In/100042984982360
(214) 368-1209
6537 E Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75231
Utah: Mel's Drive Inn
Mel's Drive Inn is a family-owned staple in Beaver. Locals love its pastrami cheeseburgers, crispy fries, thick shakes, and friendly service. Travelers know it as the perfect pit stop, where comfort food awaits in an unassuming drive-in that hasn't lost its retro charm. Whether you're grabbing a burger or cooling off with a soft serve cone curbside, Mel's delivers.
(435) 438-5600
155 N Main St, Beaver, UT 84713
Vermont: Frazer's Place
Frazer's Place isn't a drive-in offering curb service, but in Vermont, it may be the closest you'll get. Luckily, the classic comfort food at this joint more than makes up for a lack of carhops. This roadside restaurant serves up breakfast fare, clam chowder, and about 20 different types of milkshakes. What makes this diner a great one is customers can sit at the indoor counter to chow down and enjoy the old-school vibes. If not, you can take your meal to the outdoor picnic tables or back to the car.
(802) 674-9859
2066 Route 5 N, Windsor, VT 05089
Virginia: Wright's Dairy-Rite
Wright's Dairy-Rite has been serving burgers, foot-long hot dogs, and thick shakes in Staunton since 1952. The retro sign and vintage booths indoors transport diners back to a bygone era. There's something timeless about pulling into the lot, ordering a sundae and fries, and waiting for the comfort food to come curbside. Family-run and community-loved, Wright's proves that in Virginia, the drive-in tradition is alive and well.
(540) 886-0435
346 Greenville Ave, Staunton, VA 24401
Washington: Dick's Drive-In
According to Dick's website, founder Dick Spacy opened the original location in 1954 as a spot to get quality food fast. Even though the drive-in has expanded into a chain, it holds to its original promise, drawing lines of loyal fans with a menu of fresh burgers, delicious fries, and milkshakes. The drive-in is so integral to Seattle culture that it attracts everyone from politicians to multi-platinum musicians, including Sir Mix-a-Lot.
(206) 632-5125
111 NE 45th St, Seattle, WA 98105
West Virginia: Jim's Drive-In
Family-owned since the 1950s, Jim's features carhops who deliver classics like hot dogs, homemade chili, and milkshakes right to your vehicle. Featured on Food Network's "Southern Fried Road Trip," Jim's is proof that small-town drive-ins are still thriving. It's the kind of place where locals and travelers alike could come to roll down the window, unwrap a burger with a side of hand-cut fries, and savor West Virginian tradition.
(304) 645-2590
479 Washington St, Lewisburg, WV 24901
Wisconsin: Milty Wilty Drive-In
Milty Wilty has been a Wautoma summertime staple since 1947, serving sundaes, malts, and towering ice cream cones. The menu also includes traditional diner fare like burgers, pizza, and fish and chips. Capturing the joy of Wisconsin summers, Milty Wilty has neon signs and family-run charm, the type of place people roll up to in their classic cars. This is where you come to cool off, indulge, and make sweet memories.
miltywilty.wixsite.com/driveinn
(920) 787-2300
W7411 State Rd. 21 & 73, Wautoma, WI 54982
Wyoming: Grub's Drive-In
Opened in 1946, Grub's is Wyoming's oldest operating drive-in. The diner is a no-frills roadside stop known for its classic cheeseburgers, Shamrock shakes, pie a la mode, and friendly, old-school service. Grub's has weathered decades of change without losing its charm, making it a point of pride for locals and a must-stop destination for travelers.
(307) 362-6634
415 Paulson St, Rock Springs, WY 82901