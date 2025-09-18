The Lavish Menu Guests Indulged In During Trump's British State Banquet

The wine list featured four thoughtful selections: Wiston Estate, Cuvée, 2016 (an English sparkling wine made with all three traditional Champagne grapes); Domaine Bonneau de Martray, Corton-Charlemagne, Grand Cru, 2018 (a white Burgundy made with chardonnay); Ridge Vineyards, Monte Bello, 2000 (a cabernet sauvignon, merlot, and cabernet franc blend from the Santa Cruz Mountains in California); and Pol Roger, Extra Cuvée de Réserve, 1998 (a pinot noir and chardonnay Champagne that was a favorite of Winston Churchill).

"A geographical spread, yes, but also a diplomatic one — Britain, Europe, and America all represented in the glasses raised to toast the alliance," writes Hannah Twiggs for The Independent. A specialty cocktail called the Transatlantic whiskey sour had Johnnie Walker Black, citrus marmalade, a pecan foam, and a toasted marshmallow on top of a star-shaped cookie in a not-so-subtle reiteration of that theme.

After-dinner drinks were nods to Trump, with a port from 1945 to symbolize his position as the 45th U.S. president, as well as a 1912 cognac that shared the same year as his mother's birth. Trump, who does not drink alcohol, likely had a soda instead. The British State Banquet, in all of its elegance, was less about Trump's personal tastes and more about unity and Britain's diplomatic power.