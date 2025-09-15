Donald Trump's Favorite Cheesy Snack Is Always On Hand In The Oval Office

The term Presidential food sparks images of large and elaborate breakfasts, lunch, and dinners, with possibly a hors d'oeuvre sprinkled in now and again as a snack. If you know anything about Donald Trump's eating habits, you won't be surprised to know that if he's eating caviar, it might be with a Dorito. Whether that exact combo is on his list of favorites remains to be seen; however, Doritos themselves are high on the list of snacks he enjoys. Doritos — Nacho Cheese Doritos to be exact — are always kept on hand for the snack food-loving POTUS to enjoy as he keeps up with whatever's next on the schedule of someone in his position.

Presidential eating habits have always been a hot topic, and the Trump family's eating habits are both impressive and mildly shocking. Trump is a notorious fan of fast food, soda, and processed foods. However, snacking seems to be his go-to, especially at times when he's constantly on the move. In a 2015 interview with People magazine, Trump opened up about his daily eating habits while on the campaign trail. "It's only snacks. Because I tend to just be able to eat snacks because it's so busy and so many people and so much hoopla that literally it's only snacks. Not the healthiest of eating, but it's there. It would only be snacks." While there are countless healthy snack options, Trump opts for cheesy pleasure above all else, but he's certainly not the one who makes sure his snacks are well-stocked.