How Grocery Shopping Works When You're President Of The United States

How many people have run into the president of the United States while strolling the aisles of a grocery store? The answer is zero. While even the cost of bread at the most overpriced grocery store in the U.S. probably wouldn't faze the presidential family, they aren't the ones doing the shopping. Unsurprisingly, it's a security risk to send anyone from the First Family out to pick up ingredients for dinner, so there's a specialized team of people who do it for them.

The Presidential Food Service has been serving the Commander-in-Chief and family since 1880, when then-President Rutherford B. Hayes was provided with the first presidential yacht. The Navy handled food service for the yacht and extended this convenience to the White House in 1951 with the establishment of the White House Mess, or dining area. The U.S. Navy trains and assigns a team of culinary experts to do everything from grocery shopping to preparing the president's favorite breakfasts or snacks.

While many of us who are not a part of the First Family do our grocery shopping each week, there are specific personnel assigned to buy food for the White House kitchen. Many of the groceries are ordered through approved locations, but the in-person outings take place at various farmers' markets and stores during seemingly random hours to avoid anyone catching on to who it is they're shopping for. The frequent purchases can likely lead to a hefty grocery bill, but that's one thing taxpayers don't need to worry about.