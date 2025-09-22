The Must-Have Kitchen Gadget For The Crispiest Bacon Ever

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether accompanying your eggs in the morning or topping a burger for dinner, bacon gracing your plate is always a welcome sight. That said, when it's limp and soggy, it tends to lose some of its appeal. Some folks reach for pantry staples to ensure bacon ends up crispy, but Chris Mattera, culinary innovator at North Country Smokehouse, says you can skip using those hacks if you invest in a handy bacon press.

It's a decidedly unambiguous kitchen gadget — essentially just a weight attached to a handle. As Mattera put it, "Using a bacon press is fairly straightforward, and most of what you need to know is in the name: it is used to press the bacon against the cooking surface." But sometimes it's the simplest culinary devices that work best.

Despite its uncomplicated nature, the tool performs a vital operation that promotes crispy pork ribbons. "Using a bacon press can lead to crispier bacon, since it helps hold the bacon strip flat against the pan, which increases the degree to which fat can render off, leaving behind crispy lean meat," Mattera said. All it is really doing is helping the pan do its job. It works with any type of bacon you pick up from the grocery store, and even the most culinarily challenged folks won't find it difficult to use – as long as they don't overthink it.