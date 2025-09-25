This Kitchen Cabinet Cleaning Tip Using An Orange Works 'Like Magic'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As reducing the amount of chemicals we use on a daily basis becomes common practice, the DIY world continues to open doors for saving citrus peels. For example, you can put orange peels to work by making a cleaner that will degrease even your dirtiest cabinets after months of debris and oil buildup. The best part is that this homebrew cleaning solution, concocted by the House Digest team, only requires three things: a jar or lidded container, a few orange peels, and distilled white vinegar.

To make your new favorite magic cleaning solution for the kitchen, tear the orange peels into thin pieces so they'll fit through the mouth of the jar — a glass mason jar works great. Add the peels to the jar, and fill the container with distilled white vinegar until the peels are submerged. Place the lid on and let it sit for two weeks, giving it a little shake or tilt every now and again. Once the two weeks are up, you'll find the orange peels to be a bit dingy, but this is normal. Drain the mixture into a spray bottle like this one from Amazon and dispose of the peels.

This cleaning solution extracts the d-limonene from the orange peels, which is a chemical compound used in many cleaning products and works wonderfully as a degreaser. Distilled white vinegar also makes for a good multi-purpose cleaning solution in the kitchen, thanks to its acidity.