The Canned Meat You Need For Easy Flavor Bomb Burgers

While we often think of burgers as humble cuisine that professional chefs would mock as plebeian, many of them hold fierce opinions about what makes them exceptional. According to Bobby Flay, your burger needs crunch, and Alton Brown makes crispy and juicy patties by deep frying them. But there is one alteration to this quintessential cookout fare that few celebrity chefs employ, and it might just be the game-changer you need to get you out of a burger rut.

Instead of wasting your money on Wagyu beef for burgers, grab a can of Spam on your next trip to the grocery store. I can hear it now: the appalled cries of "blasphemy!" and "sacrilege!" spawned from the offensive notion of adding canned meat to an iconic classic. But before anyone has a meltdown over using this often misunderstood protein to elevate a burger, hear me out.

Once regarded as an inexpensive way to feed your family during the Great Depression, Spam has been making a comeback as of late, and for good reason. The almost spongy texture is what throws many people off this overlooked meat, but when grilled or fried, the outside firms up with a welcome crust while retaining a tender bite in the middle. The one-of-a-kind salty and savory pork flavor blows the somewhat tame nature of plain ground beef out of the water. It also meshes with just about anything you can imagine putting on a burger, giving folks the opportunity to create a delightfully unique meal.