11 Hostess Recalls That Affected Millions

Hostess started out under Continental Baking in 1919 with the debut of its first snack, the Hostess CupCake. The brand exploded in popularity in the 1930s with the advent of Twinkies, sponge cakes that initially featured a banana-flavored filling. Other sweet snacks, such as Donettes, Snoballs, and Ding Dongs, followed, positioning Hostess as one of America's favorite confectionery brands. But despite its longevity, Hostess' journey hasn't always been smooth.

The brand has weathered a string of bankruptcies and buyouts over the decades, with Hostess acquired by the Interstate Bakeries Corporation in 1985 for $560 million. Despite its household name status, Interstate Bakeries ended up filing for bankruptcy in 2004. The company reemerged in 2009 with a new name — Hostess Brands — before filing for bankruptcy again in 2012. A year later, Apollo Global Management and Metropoulos & Co. purchased Hostess, restoring the likes of Twinkies and Ding Dongs to supermarket shelves. In 2023, Hostess was acquired by The J.M. Smucker Co. in a $5.6 billion deal. To further complicate matters along this already eventful journey, Hostess has also been hit with multiple product recalls along the way.

Just like plenty of other companies producing sweet treats, the history of Hostess products is checkered with scares over everything from salmonella to undeclared allergens. It's even had to contend with more unexpected incidents, such as potential asbestos contamination. Ready to find out about the biggest recalls to ever hit Hostess? Here's our roundup of the most memorable recalls in the company's history.