These Hostess Snack Cakes Face A Recall Over Potential Mold Contamination

We've got a recall alert on our hands, this time involving a sweet handheld treat from Hostess. The Twinkie manufacturer has issued a recall notice on one of its classic impulse purchases, Ding Dongs, because there's a batch of them could be potentially contaminated with mold. The issue stems from a particular piece of equipment that could have caused "conditions that could support the development of mold in the product prior to the expiration date," according to the recall notice.

The issue was caught quickly, but a few shipments were sent out under these undesirable circumstances. All the Ding Dongs involved in the recall expire between August 30 and September 3. 2-count single-serve Chocolate Ding Dong packages with UPC 8-88109-01002, 10-count Chocolate Ding Dongs with UPC 8-88109-11061, and 16-count Chocolate Ding Dong family packs with UPC 8-88109-11092 are the ones you'll want to look out for. If you have purchased some recalled Ding Dongs, simply return them to where you purchased them, or toss 'em — no need to risk eating a mouthful of potentially moldy snack cakes.