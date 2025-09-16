Why McDonald's Japan Just Had To Limit How Many Happy Meals Customers Can Buy

For summer 2025, McDonald's launched a promotional giveaway in Japan featuring Pokémon cards and toys in Happy Meals. While all of us here in the U.S. were celebrating the triumphant return of Snack Wraps, folks young and old in the Land of the Rising Sun were clamoring to get their hands on as many of the children's toys as they could. Because of the chaos over the popular cartoon trinkets, McDonald's announced a new set of rules for its upcoming Happy Meal release.

The new Happy Meals stashed with Sanrio toys — including "My Melody and Kuromi," "Plarail," "Moon Universe Nanchara Kotetsukun," and "Let's Play With Cinnamoroll" meals — are slated for release in Japan on September 19, but now there's a catch. McDonald's is restricting the number of Happy Meals people can order at one time, as well as curbing the ability to order them online. Individual customers will be allowed one Happy Meal per order, and only three will be available to groups. The seemingly stringent rules placed around the children's meals are being enacted after news broke that folks were buying up as many Happy Meals as possible — and reselling the former exclusive Pokémon loot online via third-party platforms, which is prohibited by McDonald's.