The Premium Ice Cream Taylor Swift Used To Request On Tour
Long before Taylor Swift became the megastar she is today, her backstage essentials included a few frozen indulgences. A leaked concert rider from May 2008 revealed that she used to request one pint of Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream and one pint of Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Brownie Frozen Yogurt. While Swift's days are typically filled with healthier food options today, back then, the frozen treats perhaps provided her comfort amid the chaos of life on the road.
We can't blame Swift for loving a classic like Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Ever since Ben & Jerry's introduced the flavor at its Burlington, Vermont Scoop Shop in 1984 after an anonymous fan suggested it, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough has grown into a legend within the brand's lineup. Made with rich vanilla ice cream swirled with soft, sweet cookie dough chunks studded with chocolate chips, it remains one of the company's most beloved creations four decades later. In fact, it remains a constant in Ben & Jerry's yearly top flavor rankings, placing fourth in 2020, climbing to third from 2021 to 2023, and going back to fourth in 2024. The flavor also ranked fourth in our very own ranking of the best cookie dough ice cream brands.
While Swift's other favorite, Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Brownie Frozen Yogurt, is technically not an ice cream since it's made of fermented yogurt instead of cream, it has since been. The brand has never explained the flavor's disappearance, nor has it listed the retired product in its "Flavor Graveyard," where supposedly all of its discontinued offerings are laid to rest.
Why many people can't get enough of Ben & Jerry's ice cream
While we can no longer get our hands on Taylor Swift's favorite Ben & Jerry's frozen yogurt flavor, the singer's favorite ice cream flavor is a popular favorite. Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is made with non-GMO ingredients, cage-free eggs, and responsibly-sourced dairy. The company's dairy cows get brushed every day as a form of massage to relax them, so they produce better quality milk. Ben & Jerry's also uses premium chocolate to complete the ice cream flavor's distinctive sweet goodness. As such, it's not surprising that Taylor Swift isn't the only one who has a soft spot for this premium flavor. On the company website's flavor profile, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough has a 4.4-star rating from nearly 800 reviews, many of whom rave about its nostalgic quality and decadent creaminess.
But it's not just Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough that's built a huge following from ice cream lovers across the country and around the world. The ice cream brand has released numerous Hollywood-inspired ice cream flavors through the years every National Ice Cream Day, July 20. Ben & Jerry's boasts quite the roster, with stars like Elton John, Will Ferrell, and Jimmy Fallon getting their own flavors: Goodbye Yellow Brickle Road, Scotchy Scotch Scotch, and The Tonight Dough, respectively. Other flavors are more loosely tied to our favorite celebrities. In fact, the Cherry Garcia flavor, which launched in 1987, was inspired by musician Jerry Garcia and has been one of the brand's best-selling flavors for years.