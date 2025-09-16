The Premium Ice Cream Taylor Swift Used To Request On Tour

Long before Taylor Swift became the megastar she is today, her backstage essentials included a few frozen indulgences. A leaked concert rider from May 2008 revealed that she used to request one pint of Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream and one pint of Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Brownie Frozen Yogurt. While Swift's days are typically filled with healthier food options today, back then, the frozen treats perhaps provided her comfort amid the chaos of life on the road.

We can't blame Swift for loving a classic like Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Ever since Ben & Jerry's introduced the flavor at its Burlington, Vermont Scoop Shop in 1984 after an anonymous fan suggested it, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough has grown into a legend within the brand's lineup. Made with rich vanilla ice cream swirled with soft, sweet cookie dough chunks studded with chocolate chips, it remains one of the company's most beloved creations four decades later. In fact, it remains a constant in Ben & Jerry's yearly top flavor rankings, placing fourth in 2020, climbing to third from 2021 to 2023, and going back to fourth in 2024. The flavor also ranked fourth in our very own ranking of the best cookie dough ice cream brands.

While Swift's other favorite, Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Brownie Frozen Yogurt, is technically not an ice cream since it's made of fermented yogurt instead of cream, it has since been. The brand has never explained the flavor's disappearance, nor has it listed the retired product in its "Flavor Graveyard," where supposedly all of its discontinued offerings are laid to rest.