How To Save Mole That Just Didn't Come Out Right
Mexican mole is about as complex as sauces get. Whereas you can make the foundation for homemade barbecue sauce with four ingredients, and it only takes three ingredients to make superb stir-fry sauce, mole isn't quite as simple. Depending on the recipe, the sauce can sometimes require up to 20 ingredients, all enriching to the profile in subtle, essential ways.
Needless to say, with so many aspects that contribute to the overall mettle of an outstanding mole, plenty of things can go wrong when making it. Still, David Montelongo Merlo — chef de cuisine at Ceiba, atop the Conrad Orlando at Evermore — said all is not lost if something goes awry. Tapping into years of experience cooking traditional and modern Mexican cuisine, he suggested that if your sauce isn't turning out as flavorful as you'd like, a trip to the pantry might lend it a boost of personality. "If your mole comes out tasting bland or dull, there are a few ways to enhance it," he said. "A quick and simple fix is to add a splash of an acid, like lime juice or vinegar, which can lift and brighten the flavors."
But sometimes added acid doesn't quite do the trick. If you're not tasting the rich depth of flavor characteristic of a quality mole, further measures are in order. "Toasting or lightly frying some spices, nuts, or seeds and blending them back into the mole can deepen and enhance its flavor and richness," the chef told us. "This process releases their natural oils and aromas, which helps bring balance to the dish."
How to treat a mole right
While there are thankfully some quick fixes when mole isn't meeting expectations, having it come out right the first time is obviously ideal. One primary element that heavily contributes to a top-notch mole doesn't come from the grocery store: patience. Many chefs say that mole needs to sit for a couple of days to finish developing its signature symphony of flavors. Yet, David Montelongo Merlo indicated that it first needs to be thoughtfully constructed so its many elements have a chance to blend. "Maximum flavor in moles comes from carefully layering ingredients and using methods that bring out their natural complexity," he said.
This isn't the type of sauce that calls for simply tossing a bunch of ingredients into a pot. Using the appropriate variety of chocolate for your mole, as well as the right type of chilis, is essential. But each component also needs to be treated with special consideration to tease out the flavors. "For example, roasting and blending tomatoes, onions, garlic, and chiles in a mole enhances its sweetness, depth, and aroma," the chef said. And achieving that abundance of flavor takes time. He added, "It is also important to let mole simmer gently so all the flavors meld together, resulting in the rich, layered harmony that makes the sauce so distinctive." The techniques used to make an exquisite mole probably aren't too unfamiliar to most folks, but if the process is rushed, a little TLC at the end will help bring out all the flavors.