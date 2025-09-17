How To Save Mole That Just Didn't Come Out Right

Mexican mole is about as complex as sauces get. Whereas you can make the foundation for homemade barbecue sauce with four ingredients, and it only takes three ingredients to make superb stir-fry sauce, mole isn't quite as simple. Depending on the recipe, the sauce can sometimes require up to 20 ingredients, all enriching to the profile in subtle, essential ways.

Needless to say, with so many aspects that contribute to the overall mettle of an outstanding mole, plenty of things can go wrong when making it. Still, David Montelongo Merlo — chef de cuisine at Ceiba, atop the Conrad Orlando at Evermore — said all is not lost if something goes awry. Tapping into years of experience cooking traditional and modern Mexican cuisine, he suggested that if your sauce isn't turning out as flavorful as you'd like, a trip to the pantry might lend it a boost of personality. "If your mole comes out tasting bland or dull, there are a few ways to enhance it," he said. "A quick and simple fix is to add a splash of an acid, like lime juice or vinegar, which can lift and brighten the flavors."

But sometimes added acid doesn't quite do the trick. If you're not tasting the rich depth of flavor characteristic of a quality mole, further measures are in order. "Toasting or lightly frying some spices, nuts, or seeds and blending them back into the mole can deepen and enhance its flavor and richness," the chef told us. "This process releases their natural oils and aromas, which helps bring balance to the dish."