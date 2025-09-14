The State With The Most Jersey Mike's Locations Isn't Actually New Jersey 

So, how genuinely "Jersey" is Jersey Mike's? Unlike some misleadingly named restaurants (we're looking at you, Texas Roadhouse), Jersey Mike's actually got its start in New Jersey, and its international headquarters remain in the Garden State. However, Jersey Mike's has expanded far beyond New Jersey since then. These days, the franchise operates over 3,000 locations worldwide, including outposts in all 50 states, Canada, and Mexico.

New Jerseyans themselves have mixed opinions on their namesake sandwich chain. In a discussion on the r/newjersey subreddit, many users claimed to prefer the state's wealth of local sub shops, while a few grudgingly admitted that Jersey Mike's is, at the very least, decent. Some Jersey residents propose another explanation for Jersey Mike's out-of-state success. As one individual put it, "Here in NJ I would rather just hit any number of great local spots, but the further west you go (outside of big cities) your options are limited and they tend to suck." Another user summed up the situation more succinctly, concluding that maybe you just "can't get a good sub in California." So perhaps the real reason why New Jersey isn't the state with the most Jersey Mike's locations is that the chain is trying to spread the Jersey sub shop love to the rest of the country.