Why Storing Mushrooms And Garlic Together Can Have Disastrous Results
After buying produce, one of the greatest challenges is making sure it stays fresh for as long as possible. Finding the correct way to store foods like morel mushrooms — or any mushrooms, for that matter — is both an art and a science. One mistake that any chef would tell you is ruining your mushrooms is storing them in your refrigerator in the same vicinity as garlic. Mushrooms are delicious, spongy fungi that absorb flavors throughout the cooking process, thanks to their porous texture. Though what's wonderful for cooking can make a disaster out of storage, because the mushrooms will also absorb any strong odors in the area.
Garlic is incredibly potent, and while this won't ever stop me from getting garlic breath by indulging in as much garlic bread as I can, it could also ruin the umami flavor of your mushrooms. When you store garlic and mushrooms in the same container, or even in close vicinity, the mushrooms will absorb the scent and likely some of the flavor of the garlic. This can be especially detrimental if the dish you planned on cooking doesn't call for any garlic. This smelly mishap can be prevented, of course, with the proper storage method for both mushrooms and garlic.
The proper way to store mushrooms and garlic
Because mushrooms will absorb any powerful odor in the fridge, it's best to store them on their own. To keep the flavor safe and help your mushrooms last longer, they're best stored in a way that prevents them from getting slimy. First, make sure your mushrooms are dry before placing them in the fridge. Place your mushrooms in a paper bag or an air-tight container lined with paper towels to absorb any excess moisture. It's best to avoid using a plastic bag, as it can actually trap moisture inside and cause the mushrooms to spoil faster. A paper bag, or paper towel-lined container, will also prevent any other odors from penetrating the mushrooms. In most cases, mushrooms will last up to two weeks in the fridge. But if stored in the refrigerator correctly, they can last up to a week longer.
You can also make your food storage more sustainable with a reusable produce bag that works well with mushrooms, like these Leafico Multipurpose Cloth Bags. As for storing garlic, just keep it out of the fridge; garlic does best at room temperature, and putting it in the fridge can actually shorten its shelf life. If you want to stash all of your garlic together, try using a mesh produce bag to maintain proper air circulation and prevent any moisture from getting trapped inside.
Sometimes, time and space issues can cause us to toss together things that should be kept apart, but taking an extra moment to place things in the correct conditions will only help everything last longer and taste better.