The Correct Way To Store Fresh Morel Mushrooms
The world of mushrooms is as wild as the forests where they grow. Choosing the best type of mushroom can be tough, especially when they look like a miniature artichoke meets a human brain. Morel mushrooms — known for a variety of qualities, such as their distinct image, expensive prices, and earthy flavors — are some of the most sought-after fungi for chefs. Despite the flavor and aesthetic benefits, morel mushrooms only grow in the wild, making them a difficult ingredient to rely on. Because they are so coveted and difficult to find, storing them becomes all the more important — and these mushrooms are notoriously quick to perish.
Chef Rob Rubba is the James Beard Foundation's 2023 Outstanding Chef who leads the Michelin-starred Oyster Oyster which Food & Wine, BNC, & Esquire named Restaurant of the Year in 2022. Rubba suggested storing morel mushrooms between two towels, preventing moisture from seeping into the fungi. "Store mushrooms in an even layer sandwiched between towels in the fridge for up to a week," he told The Takeout. "This is to keep them dry and avoid humidity which will cause them to decay faster."
Don't store them in plastic bags (nor any form of a sealable container) as they need air flow to keep fresh ventilation. You could also store them in a paper bag which will absorb potential moisture. If you've kept morel mushrooms for too long, you can tell they've gone bad when they take on a slimy texture and condense in size. "The mushroom will be discolored and tend to take on strong unpleasant odors," Rubba said.
How to cook morel mushrooms
Morel mushrooms have a deep, earthy, nutty flavor, and they are a significant source of dietary fiber. Because of mushrooms' ability to add special tastes and nutritional benefits to meals, there are certain measures you should avoid to prevent ruining them.
They should be used rather quickly, but letting them dry in sunlight is an easy way to extend their shelf life. Dried morel mushrooms can be used for up to six months after drying if kept in an airtight container. To rehydrate them, pour just a bit of water over them, and pinch them until they return to their natural shape. Morel mushrooms can be sautéed to subsequently be added into any recipe. The best way to sauté mushrooms is to let them cook in their own moisture before adding any fat into the pan, which envelops the fungi in the fatty flavor rather than letting them absorb it.
Morel mushrooms are best added in where other earthy flavors are welcome. Wild mushroom risottos, a caramelized mushroom pasta, or a mushroom-based sauce to cover a piece of meat are all examples of recipes where morels add a strong yet suitable flavor.