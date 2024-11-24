The Correct Way To Store Fresh Morel Mushrooms

The world of mushrooms is as wild as the forests where they grow. Choosing the best type of mushroom can be tough, especially when they look like a miniature artichoke meets a human brain. Morel mushrooms — known for a variety of qualities, such as their distinct image, expensive prices, and earthy flavors — are some of the most sought-after fungi for chefs. Despite the flavor and aesthetic benefits, morel mushrooms only grow in the wild, making them a difficult ingredient to rely on. Because they are so coveted and difficult to find, storing them becomes all the more important — and these mushrooms are notoriously quick to perish.

Chef Rob Rubba is the James Beard Foundation's 2023 Outstanding Chef who leads the Michelin-starred Oyster Oyster which Food & Wine, BNC, & Esquire named Restaurant of the Year in 2022. Rubba suggested storing morel mushrooms between two towels, preventing moisture from seeping into the fungi. "Store mushrooms in an even layer sandwiched between towels in the fridge for up to a week," he told The Takeout. "This is to keep them dry and avoid humidity which will cause them to decay faster."

Don't store them in plastic bags (nor any form of a sealable container) as they need air flow to keep fresh ventilation. You could also store them in a paper bag which will absorb potential moisture. If you've kept morel mushrooms for too long, you can tell they've gone bad when they take on a slimy texture and condense in size. "The mushroom will be discolored and tend to take on strong unpleasant odors," Rubba said.