How To Make Your Food Storage More Sustainable

In today's world, we're often faced with moral quandaries and dilemmas about sustainability. From the recyclable but still questionable plastic takeout containers (can they ever be sustainable?) to the popular mason jars that you may not be storing correctly, people across the globe are finding new ways to make their personal food storage methods more sustainable. If food storage sustainability is a point of concern for you too, then rest assured there are several different storage options that will help you leave the days of plastic storage tubs behind you.

First up, good old glass. This material is reusable, durable, washable, recyclable, and easy to both clean and transport. Because of this, it forms the basis of most peoples' sustainable storage vessel collections. It's best to use glass jars with airtight lids to store dry goods (like grains, beans and sugar) in your pantry. Not only will these jars keep your food fresh for a long time, but you can easily see what's inside each container. (This might actually help reduce food waste; if you can easily see how much of each food or ingredient you have, you know whether you need to buy more or not.)