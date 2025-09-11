Give Lemonade A Rich Flavor Overhaul With This Type Of Sugar
Who doesn't get the occasional hankering for an ice-cold glass of fresh lemonade? It's a simple and classic combination, but of course, drinking too much of the same thing can get dull over time, even if you really love it. To that end, it's easy to experiment with your lemonade's flavor. One easy upgrade is to swap out the white sugar you'd normally use for some brown sugar instead. It's a simple change that adds unique depth and complexity.
The perfect ratio when making lemonade from scratch might need a little tweaking from your standard recipe once you substitute in brown sugar for white sugar. Brown sugar is a bit less sweet, but it does have a caramel-like richness that white sugar lacks. You may find yourself wanting to cut back a bit or add more, depending on your palate, but a 1-to-1 substitution should work well. This deeply flavored variation is delightful on its own or as the base of a cocktail. You can even add lemonade to your cold brew for the perfect sip – the brown sugar pairs perfectly with the bitter coffee.
Choose the right brown sugar for your lemonade
The first thing to keep in mind is what kind of brown sugar you want to grab for your drink. When it comes to light and dark brown sugar, the difference is the amount of molasses that is added to the white sugar. Dark brown sugar contains about 6.5% molasses, whereas light brown sugar has around 3.5%. Light brown sugar carries a more mild, lightly caramelized taste that some compare to toffee. On the other hand, dark brown sugar has a much richer and more prominent flavor, like a caramel that has been cooked down for a while. It will also impart a darker color. What you choose will depend on your preferences, though both are delicious.
One trick is to melt down the brown sugar before you add it to the lemonade, which is especially helpful if it has clumped up. If you create a simple syrup beforehand, you won't have to deal with any surprise grit in your drink later. And if you're really trying to impress your guests, you can even create a mixture of lemon juice and water and then add the brown sugar syrup to each glass individually. That way, everyone can enjoy the perfect level of sweetness and tartness in every single sip they take.