Give Lemonade A Rich Flavor Overhaul With This Type Of Sugar

Who doesn't get the occasional hankering for an ice-cold glass of fresh lemonade? It's a simple and classic combination, but of course, drinking too much of the same thing can get dull over time, even if you really love it. To that end, it's easy to experiment with your lemonade's flavor. One easy upgrade is to swap out the white sugar you'd normally use for some brown sugar instead. It's a simple change that adds unique depth and complexity.

The perfect ratio when making lemonade from scratch might need a little tweaking from your standard recipe once you substitute in brown sugar for white sugar. Brown sugar is a bit less sweet, but it does have a caramel-like richness that white sugar lacks. You may find yourself wanting to cut back a bit or add more, depending on your palate, but a 1-to-1 substitution should work well. This deeply flavored variation is delightful on its own or as the base of a cocktail. You can even add lemonade to your cold brew for the perfect sip – the brown sugar pairs perfectly with the bitter coffee.