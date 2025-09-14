Give Your BLT A Sweet Overhaul With This Tomato Swap That Just Works
BLTs are a heavy hitter in the sandwich arena for good reason. They bring a perfect mix of bright veggies, acidic and sweet tomatoes, and savory, salty bacon. But you can (and should) experiment with this classic arrangement to try new, innovative, and equally delicious combinations. Taking inspiration from the principles that make this sandwich great, swap out the tomato and make the aptly named BLP: bacon, lettuce, and peach. While you may be side-eyeing the idea of replacing your tomatoes with peaches, let me remind you that tomatoes are also a fruit. Is using a different fruit really all that wild, especially when peaches are similarly meaty and sweet-tart?
All you need are some ripe peaches, your favorite leafy green, and bacon. The perfect BLT sandwich needs the right type of bacon, and I find the best option here to be well-smoked and cooked to the point that the slices are quite crispy. This provides great textural contrast with the other ingredients, and the sweet notes of the peaches pair particularly well with hickory or applewood smoke. It's best to layer the peaches on the bottom of the sandwich, followed by the bacon and topped with the greens — which helps keep the fruit from slipping out when you take a bite.
Elevate your BLP sandwich even more
First, let's focus on texture. It's important to avoid soggy BLTs by salting your tomatoes and giving them a pat down with a paper towel. While peaches aren't as notoriously wet as tomatoes, they're still pretty juicy — especially when ripe. Seasoning them with salt to draw out extra moisture and gently drying them off is a worthwhile step. Plus, the salt adds a touch of savoriness and makes a peach's natural sweetness pop. Using a sturdier loaf like French bread or sourdough will also help the sandwich survive a bit of moisture, protecting you from a messy bite.
Now, let's take a look at flavor. Peaches have a pronounced sweetness with a tart little kick. They pair well with both rich and creamy components as well as vegetal flavors. This is why arugula is a top lettuce pick — the peppery greenness it brings suits peaches perfectly. Your mayo can also benefit from a little oomph in the form of fresh basil, roasted garlic cloves, or even some goat or blue cheese crumbles for a little bit of that dairy funk. Chopped candied nuts (especially walnuts or pecans) are also a real treat, complementing the peach's sweetness and adding some crunch. Just a simple BLP is worth it already, though; the extra fluff is all up to personal preference.