What You Need To Know Before Eating Plant-Based Yogurt

Dairy stopped liking me ten years ago, and since then, I've tried almost every plant-based yogurt in the grocery store. I'm always on the lookout for a good replacement that checks all the boxes dairy yogurt does: creamy texture, tangy flavor, and solid nutrition — protein, calcium, vitamins A and D, potassium, and probiotics. While plant-based yogurt has come a long way, there are still a few insider secrets worth knowing before diving in.

Most dairy-free yogurts contain common allergens, like tree nuts (cashews, almonds), soy, or coconut, so if you're sensitive to any of these, always check the ingredient list on plant-based yogurts first. Oat milk yogurts are a safer bet allergen-wise, but oats can also become contaminated with gluten if processed in a facility with products containing wheat, barley, or rye.

Also, folks that have celiac disease or are gluten-free or gluten-sensitive should avoid eating yogurts made from oat milk unless the packaging or brand website says they're made with certified gluten-free oats. Many plant-based yogurts also contain thickeners like gums and starches to mimic the creaminess of dairy yogurts, which can be irritating if you're sensitive to these additives — again, check those ingredient labels.

In terms of texture and flavor, plant-based yogurts have largely nailed it. But when it comes to nutrition, they still lag behind their dairy counterparts.