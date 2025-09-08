Review: Jimmy John's Toasted Pizza Sandwiches Deliver Big On Cheesy Flavor
Jimmy John's opened the doors to its first sub shop back in 1983, and in the decades since, witnessed its rivals offer the option to toast their sandwiches. After 42 years idling on the sidelines, Jimmy John's finally warmed up to this crunchy idea by introducing a new line of toasted sandwiches and the ability to toast existing favorites on its menu. With the results apparently tasty enough for its customers, half a year later, Jimmy John's is expanding its toasty offerings by adding its first-ever limited-time options — Toasted Pizza Sandwiches.
In a statement, Kate Carpenter, VP of Marketing at Jimmy John's, opined, "Who says you have to pick between pizza and a toasted sandwich?" She added, "Jimmy John's Toasted Pizza Sandwiches gives our fans the best of both worlds — our perfectly toasted French bread, zesty marinara sauce, premium toppings, and of course, a melty mozzarella cheese pull."
So are Jimmy John's new Toasted Pizza Sandwiches something to boast about, or should we hire Jeff Ross to roast them? The Takeout got a sneak peek taste test, and I'm ready to spill the beans in this chew and review.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What Are Jimmy John's Toasted Pizza Sandwiches
Toasted sandwiches are still a relatively new option for Jimmy John's, with several permanent options available on the menu since early 2025, like Chicken Bacon Ranch, Ultimate Italian, and Roast Beef & Cheddar. The Toasted Pizza Sandwich is a limited edition sub, thanks to the success of the initial release.
There are two kinds of Toasted Pizza Sandwiches being offered up — the Toasted Sicilian Pizza Sandwich and the Toasted Three Cheese Pizza Sandwich. The Toasted Sicilian Pizza Sandwich brings together the talents of salami, capocollo, ham, sliced mozzarella, marinara sauce, oregano, and basil, all housed within a sliced French bread. The Toasted Three Cheese Pizza Sandwich is true to its name, with a trio of mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan headlining this sub, which is also finished with marinara, oregano, and basil, and served on French bread.
How to buy and try Jimmy John's Toasted Pizza Sandwiches
Starting September 8, Toasted Pizza Sandwiches will hit menus at participating Jimmy John's locations. These two sandwiches will be available anytime Jimmy John's is open for business, while supplies last, and for an unspecified limited time only. The sandwiches can be ordered in person at any location where available, either at the counter or drive-thru. They can also be ordered in advance for dine-in, carry out, or delivery on Jimmy John's app or website.
The Toasted Pizza Sandwiches come in two sizes, regular 8-inch or giant 16-inch subs, and can be ordered à la carte or as a combo that includes a side like chips, a cookie, brownie, or pickle, as well as a fountain drink or bottled water. Like all subs sold at Jimmy John's, these are completely customizable, so diners can add or remove any ingredient, or load up on an extra serving of one of the components. Some additional ingredients are free to add, while others come at an additional cost. The new Jimmy John's Pizza Sandwiches start at $9.09, and prices vary by location.
Jimmy John's Toasted Pizza Sandwiches nutritional information
An 8-inch Three Cheese Toasted Pizza Sandwich nets an eater 820 calories, 310 calories from fat, 32 grams of total fat, 18 grams of saturated fat, 1 gram of trans fat, 90 milligrams of cholesterol, 2,010 milligrams of sodium, 79 grams of carbohydrates, 6 grams of dietary fiber, 5 grams of sugar, and 47 grams of protein.
Similarly, an 8-inch Sicilian Cheese Toasted Pizza Sandwich sets an eater back 820 calories, 300 calories from fat, 30 grams of total fat, 15 grams of saturated fat, 0.5 grams of trans fat, 115 milligrams of cholesterol, 2,620 milligrams of sodium, 79 grams of carbohydrates, 6 grams of dietary fiber, 6 grams of sugar, and 48 grams of protein.
These figures are pretty average compared with the other sandwiches on the menu.
Taste test: Toasted Three Cheese Pizza Sandwich
With two Toasted Pizza Sandwiches before me, I had to decide which to try first. While toppings are always welcome, sometimes plain old cheese is the way to go, so with that in mind, the Three Cheese Sandwich got the first look. There wasn't much to look at beyond the bread, which at least came through on its toasty promises. This French bread had a nice browned look to it, and was both cushiony to hold with crusty crannies closer to the ends. Leaning in for a whiff, it started to conjure up memories of my youth, with a Stouffer's French Bread Pizza heating up in the toaster oven.
I opted to have my subs delivered, so by the time I sank my teeth into this one, the three cheeses had melded together into a congealed state. Even after reheating, a cheese pull seemed elusive and sadly out of the equation. No matter, this sandwich's quality was based purely on its taste, and not its TikTok-ready nature.
After a thorough visual examination, it was time to get down to business. Crunching down on the bread, I was immediately surprised at the amount of cheese packed within. The mix of mozz, parm, and provolone made for a nice unifying taste, and it was punctuated by the sauce, which tasted more like a tomato soup than pizza marinara. After only eating half of the sub, it already earned a thumbs up.
Taste test: Toasted Sicilian Pizza
With the Toasted Three Cheese Pizza Sandwich already earning a passing grade, I expected its meatier older brother, the Toasted Sicilian Pizza, to up the ante on deliciousness. Visually, it had already made a name for itself, with a generous amount of deli meat hanging out the side of the sandwich. Like the toasty-looking bread, the meat also had a lovely baked-in look. Leaning in for a smell, this sandwich had an even richer aroma, as the three meats formed a sort of Italian meat potpourri that lured me in for a bite.
For anyone who has had an Italian sub at Jimmy John's before, this is more of the same great stuff, now with an extra level of yum. While the cheese and tomato soup-like sauce were also prevalent in this sandwich, the meat was truly the star attraction. Three was the magic number with the first sub and its cheeses, and here, the pork-based trio of meats — salami, capocollo, and ham — worked its own trifecta of magic that was super savory to snack on. Although the more I plowed into this one, I began to wonder, why wasn't pepperoni one of the three meats? That was more of a question than a demand, and it didn't stop this toasted sandwich from being worthy of ordering again.
Jimmy John's Toasted Pizza Sandwiches — toast of the town?
While Jimmy John's has had toasted sandwiches on the menu since the end of winter, I hadn't yet had a chance to try them. I prefer my cold cuts to remain cold, but I'm always open to trying something familiar in a new, warmer, and even toastier format. Great things come to those who wait, and these toasted sandwiches were certainly worth raising a glass (or should that be a soda cup?) to, in a toast of high praise.
While these two sandwiches are labeled as pizzas, they didn't exactly scream pizza to me. Part of that was because I didn't consume the subs on-site, so the cheese wasn't exactly oozing off the bread. Still, even in a congealed state, the cheese was pleasant. The other aspect keeping these from being more pizza-like is the marinara sauce, which tasted like a creamy and well-seasoned tomato soup. Honestly, I was fine with that, as I believe marinara to be overrated. Instead of being in the vein of pizza, these were more like comforting French-bread grilled cheeses with a dollop of tomato soup.
Whatever they are, these are way better and fresher than any pizza you'd find in the freezer aisle, and all-around delectable sandwiches. If you had to choose one and meats are in your wheelhouse, go with the Sicilian. Now that we know this works, can we please have a crispy pepperoni version next go-around? Perhaps even ham and pineapple?