Review: Jimmy John's Toasted Pizza Sandwiches Deliver Big On Cheesy Flavor

Jimmy John's opened the doors to its first sub shop back in 1983, and in the decades since, witnessed its rivals offer the option to toast their sandwiches. After 42 years idling on the sidelines, Jimmy John's finally warmed up to this crunchy idea by introducing a new line of toasted sandwiches and the ability to toast existing favorites on its menu. With the results apparently tasty enough for its customers, half a year later, Jimmy John's is expanding its toasty offerings by adding its first-ever limited-time options — Toasted Pizza Sandwiches.

In a statement, Kate Carpenter, VP of Marketing at Jimmy John's, opined, "Who says you have to pick between pizza and a toasted sandwich?" She added, "Jimmy John's Toasted Pizza Sandwiches gives our fans the best of both worlds — our perfectly toasted French bread, zesty marinara sauce, premium toppings, and of course, a melty mozzarella cheese pull."

So are Jimmy John's new Toasted Pizza Sandwiches something to boast about, or should we hire Jeff Ross to roast them? The Takeout got a sneak peek taste test, and I'm ready to spill the beans in this chew and review.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.