Homemade Coconut Yogurt Requires Just 2 Ingredients And A Bit Of Time

Making your own yogurt at home may seem like a tall feat, but if you're aiming to make coconut yogurt, you only need two ingredients and enough time to let it set. Sounds wild, right? You just need coconut milk and a good quality probiotic capsule. One can of full fat coconut milk for every 2 capsules of a probiotic should do the trick. Coconut milk and coconut cream aren't typically interchangeable, but in this case, you can use either. Coconut cream will get you a coconut yogurt with a thicker consistency.

The quality of your probiotics does make a difference. You want to avoid any probiotic capsules that also contain prebiotics, as they could interfere with the process that turns your coconut milk into yogurt. To make the yogurt, you just want to pour your can of coconut milk into a sterilized glass jar, mix in the probiotic capsule contents, and then cover the top with a piece of cheesecloth. Let it sit on the counter for 24 to 48 hours until it activates, and then move it to the fridge, where it'll keep for around 2 weeks.