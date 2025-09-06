These Retro Ice Cream Shops Deserved A Longer Life

It's getting harder to find an old-school ice cream parlor. As Americans eat less ice cream, shops are closing up or merging with bigger brands that can help them stay in business. There are still a handful of nearly 100-year-old ice cream shops, like Bassetts Ice Cream in Philadelphia or Fenton's Creamery in Oakland. Sadly, though, many mom-and-pop parlors and ice cream chains have had to shut their doors for good.

Shops that opened in the ice cream booms of the Prohibition and post-World War II eras began to lose ground in the 1980s, as consumers opted for lower-fat frozen treats like gelato, smoothies, or frozen yogurt. Many changed owners, rebranded, or shifted to producing ice cream by the carton to keep the business afloat just a little longer, but ultimately had to close.

I scream, you scream, we all scream because we'll never get to go to these incredible retro ice cream parlors, closed before their time. Instead, indulge in the nostalgia and marvel at the creativity and effort these ice cream makers took to keep their stores alive. In their honor, find your nearest ice cream shop and eat a scoop of your favorite flavor.