If You Avoid Cleaning This Part Of Your Gas Stove You'll Pay For It Later

Ideally, you're cleaning your gas stovetop after each time you use it. In reality, you're probably not cleaning it quite that often — maybe you wipe it down whenever you (ideally) clean your kitchen. But if it feels like your stove's not firing on all cylinders, so to speak, it's possible you haven't been cleaning your stove's burner ports.

What part of the stove is the burner port, you may ask? If you're not well-versed in the individual parts of your stove, it's the small opening on each of your burners where gas ignites beneath the caps, creating the flames you use to cook your food. And, thanks to all that garlic bread you can make on your stove top, those ports could be clogged with crumbs and debris.

We spoke to Dennis Godynuk, the lead appliance expert at Comfort Appliance Repair in Nashville, Tennessee, who says a neglected or blocked burner port can absolutely affect your stove's heat levels: "You'll see a lopsided or weak flame, yellow tips or soot, endless clicking with no light, or that gas smell without ignition." He goes on to explain that these issues are usually caused by messy cooking that hasn't been cleaned up. "Food boil-overs (especially sugary sauces) glue ports shut and the burner starts cooking unevenly."