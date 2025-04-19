How Often You Really Need To Clean Your Gas Stovetop

Gas stove tops are used in an estimated 39% of U.S. households, though there are some who are ready to say goodbye to gas stoves altogether. Better temperature control, even heat distribution, and faster heating are some of the pros that make gas stoves easy to use. But we'd be lying if we said there aren't mistakes you can make while using them. One of those mistakes is not cleaning your stove regularly. With so many nooks and crannies we don't blame you, though this can make things harder in the long run.

Ideally, you should give your gas stove a quick clean after each use, especially if there are any fresh food stains. That probably isn't the answer you want to hear, but cleaning a splatter that's just occurred is much easier than trying to scrub off an old, dried up one. A deep clean can be done once a week, but this might vary depending on how often you use it.