Make Your Dirty Martini Extra Savory With A Fat-Washing Technique

Fat washing is a darling of the cocktail world. The technique allows mixologists (professionals or hobbyists) to add mouthfeel to all sorts of cocktails. You can use anything from bacon grease to butter and avocados, but for a delicious twist on dirty martinis, Susan Choi, owner and operator of Berlin-based cocktail bar, Mr. Susan, recommends olive oil.

"A dirty martini is a timeless classic, known for its direct, straight to the point flavor and personality. Fat washing vodka with olive oil creates a smoother, silkier texture to the vodka that can soften up the drinking experience without losing its punch," Choi says. "In terms of flavor, subtle hints of olive oil elevate the vodka to have a richer, more rounded taste. Add that to the dirty and you've got a more complex dirty martini — essentially a fancy dirty martini."

For the best results, she suggests using extra virgin olive oil, which retains more flavor. Choi says of cold-pressed EVOO, "It's able to 'play nice' with the vodka and really bring out that olive taste, which is what you are looking for." Although it can be a bit more expensive, it's worth splurging on the good stuff to make better-tasting drinks.