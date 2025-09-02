This Fan-Favorite Pillsbury Cinnamon Roll Is Back Just In Time For Fall

Labor Day has passed, which means pumpkin spice season is in full swing. And one brand that hasn't wasted any time bringing its pumpkin spice-flavored products back is Pillsbury, because its seasonal Grands Pumpkin Spice Rolls are now returning to store shelves. The rolls are made with Cinnabon brand cinnamon as well as a pumpkin spice-flavored icing, so those of you who love the smell of warm autumn sweet rolls baking in your oven, now's your chance to snag them. Pillsbury had been teasing its fall releases via social media in the past few weeks, so this was bound to happen around now.

But there's a ton more pumpkin spice products from Pillsbury returning this year as well. Pillsbury is also bringing back its pumpkin cookie dough, which is ready to bake (and safe to eat raw, which is an aspect we're grateful for, since raw flour can make you quite sick), along with its Perfectly Pumpkin cake and cookie mixes. Its ready-to-bake Pumpkin Spice Bread Batter, which made its first appearance last year, has also come back. We're awash in pumpkin stuff and we barely finished putting our grilling utensils away.