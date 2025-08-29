Deviled Eggs Are Good, But Try Doing This With Them For Ultimate Flavor

If you're a real fan of smoky flavor, you might be wondering if it's okay to smoke the yolks as well as the whites. Of course it is! In fact, you can even skip the pre-boiling step and cook the eggs entirely on a smoker grill. How you do this is to heat the smoker to 325 degrees Fahrenheit (at this level, you can hold your hand a few inches from the heat for six or seven seconds), then put the raw eggs, shells and all, right on the grill grates. Let them cook for half an hour.

After half an hour, stick the eggs in an ice water bath and peel them, the same as you'd do if you'd boiled them. (You can also sub in boiled, peeled eggs at this point.) The eggs will then go back on the smoker so they can absorb even more flavor. For this step, you'll want the smoker set as low as it will go — no more than 180 degrees Fahrenheit, but 150 or under would be even better. Smoke the eggs for another half hour to an hour, then slice them open and add mayonnaise, dry rub, and a tiny bit of barbecue sauce to make the ultimate BBQ deviled eggs.