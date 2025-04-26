The Perfect Deviled Eggs Are Made In A Smoker
With their rich, creamy filling and unrivaled potential for customization (seriously, we tried making them nine different ways and barely scratched the surface), deviled eggs are a staple of the great American snack table. Whether you're decking out the buffet at a festive get-together, a summer cookout, or a neighborhood potluck, no spread would be complete without a tray of these deliciously tempting bites. So, can you improve upon perfection? Usually, I would say "no," but it seems that, when it comes to deviled eggs, the sky really is the limit.
While it's already customary to give your deviled egg filling a smoky hint by incorporating spices like paprika or sprinkling through chopped bacon bits, there is a way to infuse the whole egg with extra flavor: cooking deviled eggs in your smoker. You can use the smoker for the whole egg cooking process if you've got time, or simply hard boil the eggs first, then peel them and put them in to smoke. Similar to baked eggs, the final result has a slightly soft texture and a deep, smoky taste that will complement a range of fillings.
How to make smoked deviled eggs
You can smoke your eggs in their shells from raw by setting them on the grate inside your smoker. Many people choose to smoke them low and slow for 2 hours at around 225 degrees Fahrenheit. Others smoke the eggs for 30 minutes at 325 degrees Fahrenheit before chilling and peeling them and putting them back in to smoke for another hour at 150-175 degrees Fahrenheit. (If you choose to boil the eggs first, I'd suggest doing the same, putting the boiled and peeled eggs into smoke at around 150-175 degrees Fahrenheit for one hour.) Whichever method you choose, remember you'll also have to build in time to let your smoker preheat to temperature.
Given that eggs have a naturally mild, neutral taste, they can handle all sorts of flavors. So, when smoking, opt for a light, fruity wood, like cherry or maple, if you don't want the result to be too overpowering. However, if you want to turn your eggs into little flavor bombs, you could try smoking them with mesquite.
Once the eggs are smoked to perfection, it's time to slice them in half, scoop out the yolks, and whip up your filling. You can just use a classic deviled egg recipe or add some sweet and spicy flavors that will amplify the smoky notes; throw in a sweet barbecue rub made with a combination of spices and brown sugar and top your eggs with chopped pickles or jalapeños for some heat. You could even take things a step further and bread and fry your egg whites in the air fryer before piping in the filling for the ultimate crunchy barbecue experience.