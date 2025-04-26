The Perfect Deviled Eggs Are Made In A Smoker

You can smoke your eggs in their shells from raw by setting them on the grate inside your smoker. Many people choose to smoke them low and slow for 2 hours at around 225 degrees Fahrenheit. Others smoke the eggs for 30 minutes at 325 degrees Fahrenheit before chilling and peeling them and putting them back in to smoke for another hour at 150-175 degrees Fahrenheit. (If you choose to boil the eggs first, I'd suggest doing the same, putting the boiled and peeled eggs into smoke at around 150-175 degrees Fahrenheit for one hour.) Whichever method you choose, remember you'll also have to build in time to let your smoker preheat to temperature.

Given that eggs have a naturally mild, neutral taste, they can handle all sorts of flavors. So, when smoking, opt for a light, fruity wood, like cherry or maple, if you don't want the result to be too overpowering. However, if you want to turn your eggs into little flavor bombs, you could try smoking them with mesquite.

Once the eggs are smoked to perfection, it's time to slice them in half, scoop out the yolks, and whip up your filling. You can just use a classic deviled egg recipe or add some sweet and spicy flavors that will amplify the smoky notes; throw in a sweet barbecue rub made with a combination of spices and brown sugar and top your eggs with chopped pickles or jalapeños for some heat. You could even take things a step further and bread and fry your egg whites in the air fryer before piping in the filling for the ultimate crunchy barbecue experience.