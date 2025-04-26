The Punchy Ingredient Your Deviled Eggs Need
A deviled egg that tastes like nothing more than mayonnaise is sad, not to mention a missed opportunity. The yolky richness actually makes deviled eggs the perfect vehicle for bolder ingredients — like horseradish. It may not be the first item that comes to mind when you think of deviled eggs, but it actually totally works. It adds zip and heat to an otherwise mild bite, and the creaminess of the egg tempers the horseradish, making it pleasantly vibrant rather than abrasive.
You can use either prepared or fresh horseradish. Prepared horseradish that comes in a jar typically contains extra ingredients, such as spices, water, salt, and sugar, and always includes vinegar. It is essentially pickled, and the effect dulls the sharpness of the horseradish. However, the vinegar brine also brings a nice acidity that works well in the deviled eggs.
Fresh horseradish is very pungent. It has a bracing, sharp, spicy taste — like a combination of mustard greens and radishes with the volume turned way up. It adds freshness and zing without the tang, which is ideal if you also like incorporating other acidic ingredients into your deviled egg filling.
The best ingredients to add to horseradish deviled eggs
To easily jazz up a classic, simple deviled egg recipe that includes not much more than mayonnaise, mustard, and paprika, reach for the prepared horseradish. If the recipe calls for vinegar, you can even swap it for the tangy brine from the jar. Prepared horseradish is also great in extra-rich versions that benefit from some additional acidity, such as deviled eggs with pimento cheese, a crispy bacon number, or crunchy air-fried deviled eggs. A teaspoon of prepared horseradish is a good place to start, and you can work your way up from there. Though milder than the fresh stuff, it still packs a punch.
If you prefer a tangier deviled egg that features ingredients such as pickle juice, apple cider vinegar, lots of Dijon mustard, or even pickled hard-boiled eggs, opt for fresh horseradish. It brings brightness without the pucker. The best way to use fresh horseradish is to grate it with a microplane, and sprinkle in just a bit at a time, and taste between each addition so you don't accidentally go overboard. Horseradish also has the added benefit of being very pretty — it's fine, white, and delicate. For a show-stopping preparation perfect for a celebratory brunch or fancy hors d'oeuvres, top creamy deviled eggs that swap mayo for sour cream with a fried oyster and a shower of freshly grated horseradish.