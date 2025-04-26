The Punchy Ingredient Your Deviled Eggs Need

A deviled egg that tastes like nothing more than mayonnaise is sad, not to mention a missed opportunity. The yolky richness actually makes deviled eggs the perfect vehicle for bolder ingredients — like horseradish. It may not be the first item that comes to mind when you think of deviled eggs, but it actually totally works. It adds zip and heat to an otherwise mild bite, and the creaminess of the egg tempers the horseradish, making it pleasantly vibrant rather than abrasive.

You can use either prepared or fresh horseradish. Prepared horseradish that comes in a jar typically contains extra ingredients, such as spices, water, salt, and sugar, and always includes vinegar. It is essentially pickled, and the effect dulls the sharpness of the horseradish. However, the vinegar brine also brings a nice acidity that works well in the deviled eggs.

Fresh horseradish is very pungent. It has a bracing, sharp, spicy taste — like a combination of mustard greens and radishes with the volume turned way up. It adds freshness and zing without the tang, which is ideal if you also like incorporating other acidic ingredients into your deviled egg filling.